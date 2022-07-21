PFC Ernest Marvel was a young man, barely 20 years old, when he arrived in France and was assigned to Company B of the 179th Infantry Regiment of the 45th Infantry Division, U.S. Army.
It was just after the Battle of the Bulge, and the 45th Division had fought two major campaigns in Italy, one in southern France and another known as the Ardennes Offensive.
Marvel, a Frankford native, was assigned to crawl across an enemy-held field, strewn with mines and boobytraps. His task: to establish direct contact with a regiment beyond the enemy lines. He was successful, and upon his return to his unit he was awarded the Bronze Star medal.
Soon thereafter, he was assigned as a “bazooka man” with his company, and his job was to destroy enemy armored vehicles, so the rest of the company could then move in with small arms, grenade and machine guns.
In an interview with historian Eric P. Montgomery, Marvel recalled that enemy soldiers who were not killed or captured would sometimes hide in church steeples.
“As we spotted them, I took aim and fired, and I can still hear those soldiers screaming to this day as they fell to the ground,” he told Montgomery.
During an interview with the Coastal Point this week, Marvel, now 98, recalled that time and said, “For a long time, the screaming wouldn’t come out of my mind.”
His interview with Montgomery was part of an effort to award him the French Légion d’Honneur (Legion of Honor) — the highest military award given by the French government.
Those efforts, spearheaded largely by Marvel’s grandson, Donnie Carey, paid off. On Thursday, July 14, Marvel joined two other U.S. veterans at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C., to receive the award in a ceremony led by French Ambassador Phillipe Etienne and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.
A fourth veteran also received the award but was unable to attend the ceremony. Although the audience was limited to immediate family, Marvel said 10 members of his family made the most of it, traveling from Sussex County to the nation’s capital for the special day in their own bus.
“They treated us like we were family,” he said, with one staff member insisting he bring home a container of macarons from the reception in his honor.
Marvel said that Carey, his grandson, worked for “five or six months” to secure the award, only telling him about it at the end of the process.
“He said ‘PopPop — I don’t know if you know it or not, but we’re in the process of trying to get you a medal through France.’”
In addition to his Bronze Star, Marvel also received several other awards for his service during World War II, including the American Campaign Medal, the European African Middle East Campaign Medal, with two Bronze Campaign Stars for Rhineland and Central Europe, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge and the Sharpshooter Qualification Badge for the M1 rifle. His medals hang, framed, above his bed in his Frankford home. Missing is the Purple Heart he received following an offensive at Pfaffenhofen, Germany, where 20 of 28 men lost their lives after being ambushed.
The day after leaving Pfaffenhofen, Marvel’s unit arrived at Dachau Concentration Camp.
“That was a pitiful sight,” he recalled. “We liberated it,” he said. “When they saw us, they were walking like zombies. They wanted to take a hold of you, and they were skin and bones. You were sort of frightened,” he said.
“The worst part of it — and it’s never left me,” Marvel said, was the discovery of train cars filled with bodies of prisoners who had died, mostly of malnutrition.
“I had post-trauma,” he said. “It wouldn’t get out of my mind.”
He said he received help dealing with the war memories from a Veterans’ Administration psychiatrist when he returned home.
“The psychiatrist told me, ‘The thing of it is, it’s in your mind; you won’t let it out. If you start talking about it, you’ll feel better.’ And I did,” he said. “After I started talking about it, everything seemed to simmer down.”
During the application process for the French award, Carey located the son of a soldier buddy of Marvel’s who had died during that ambush near Pfaffenhofen. Showing the scar on his arm from a schrapnel injury from that day, Marvel recalled finding Orley “Buck” Moninger lying on his back, clutching photographs of his wife and children to his chest.
“That was one of my toughest moments,” Marvel said.
But as the application for the French medal worked through its channels, Carey was able to find Moninger’s son and tell him how his father died — which was different from the details his family had been given at the time.
Marvel returned to Sussex County after the war, marrying his wife, Sarah, raising three children — Kathy, Ernest and Keith, and starting his own cleaning business with his wife after 29 years as a purchasing agent for Showell Poultry.
Having retired in 2014, Marvel now enjoys spending time in his garden and with his dog, Isabella.
A less formal celebration of his French medal is planned for late summer at the Mason-Dixon Post 7234 of the VFW in Ocean View.