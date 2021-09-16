More than 110 Canada geese affected when 30,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at the NRG Indian River Power Plant near Millsboro last week have been taken to Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research for what a DNREC official called “de-oiling.” The flock is resident on the NRG property.
“Other impacted geese were still in the area as DNREC staff and Tri-State volunteers worked throughout the day to capture and avail them to Tri-State’s de-oiling treatment,” Nikki Lavoie, chief communications officer for DNREC, told the Coastal Point this week.
“Anyone who encounters geese or waterfowl in the area that appear to be incapacitated by the NRG diesel fuel spill is asked to call DNREC’s toll-free environmental hotline at 1-800-662-8802 to report the birds’ location, so they can be caught and taken for treatment to Tri-State’s rehabilitation facility.”
Lavoie said DNREC staff have been “working with Tri-State Bird Rescue throughout the cleanup to care for Canada geese impacted by the NRG Indian River diesel fuel spill.”
(Coastal Point’s calls and e-mails to Tri-State, based in Newark, were not answered.)
“NRG regrets the impact this spill has had on this resident flock of Canada geese and is very concerned about their welfare,” Dave Schrader, senior manager for Communications East, based in Philadelphia, told the Coastal Point, a few days after the oil spill, which happened overnight between Tuesday, Sept. 7, and Wednesday, Sept. 8.
When he first discussed the oil spill the morning of Sept. 8, Schrader did not mention that the birds were affected but said only that the spill did not affect any local waterways or public land.
“Once NRG became aware of the potential impact to the geese, we contacted the necessary agencies. Because our team was instructed to leave that response to the experts,” Schrader said, Tri-State Bird Rescue and DNREC’s wildlife division were managing that response. “NRG is deeply appreciative of both for their assistance. We will discuss the appropriate compensation, but right now NRG is focused on the cleanup.”
The spill occurred after a pressurized hose detached, and was discovered and stopped first thing Wednesday morning, Sept. 8. NRG had crews at the site to clean the affected area early Wednesday and, Schrader said, crews were “prepared to work around the clock.”
All appropriate agencies were notified, he said, adding, “NRG takes protection of the environment and compliance with all environmental regulations seriously.”
Shortly after the spill, Michel Globetti, who handles public relations for DNREC, issued a brief statement announcing that DNREC’s Emergency Response Team were at the site that Wednesday morning, monitoring the clean-up effort. DNREC’s Emergency Response Team worked with the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Coast Guard on the spill, Globetti said.