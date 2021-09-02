Captain Chris Ragni is being remembered as a kind man who rooted for the Philadelphia Eagles, loved to fish and found joy in teaching the sport to eager children.
The 63-year-old Milton resident was killed in a boating accident off the coast of Ocean City, Md., on Friday, Aug. 27. He was pronounced dead while being transported back to shore, according to reports from the U.S. Coast Guard.
He “passed away while doing what he loved to do, surrounded by his friends,” his son, Christopher Ragni Jr., posted on Facebook, as he thanked those who were with the elder Ragni at the time and assisted.
One person suffered a head injury in the accident and another was in “trauma arrest,” according to reports. Paramedics from the Ocean City Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland State Police and Maryland Department of Natural Resources responded, as well as private boaters who rushed to help.
Christopher Francis Ragni, a native of Chester, Pa., served in the U.S. Navy four years on the U.S.S. Puget Sound, then was in the Navy Reserve for two years, according to his obituary.
He worked for Sunroc, a water cooler manufacturer, in Aston, Pa., and in Dover, then moved to Sposato Landscaping as a mechanic, retiring in 2021.
He had worked with Anglers Fishing Center as a captain for more than 20 years, and owned and operated Jam Man Sportfishing in Lewes.
“Chris’ biggest goal was to share his love of fishing, put a pole in a kid’s hand and teach them the craft. His passion for the water and teaching what he loved to do will be his legacy and will live on forever. He was a Philadelphia sports fan, with a special loyalty to the Eagles. Captain Chris was an amazing friend to so many who will remember his goofy sense of humor and love of food,” his obituary states.
Friends including Stephanie David Kramedas commented on the obituary page, with Kramedas writing, “This was one great man. Always a smile and kind word or nod. I will always remember your kindness for all my situations. Truly loved and missed.”
Joann Carmen wrote, “You were a great friend and quite the gentleman. I remember us planning an Alaska trip. I pray that our Lord has welcomed you with open arms.”
Scott Wagner, commenting on the obituary page, stated that he had served in the Navy with Ragni in the 1970s. “He was a good friend back then and we had plenty of good, exciting times. Sure wish I could have made it to Delaware for a fishing trip.”
Ragni’s ex-wife, Karen Ragni, said she was lighting a candle in his memory.
“I will do my best to take care of our babies and grandbabies. Love you, my dear ex-husband and friend,” she wrote.
Family friend Kevin Denison has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser (https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-ragni-sr-expenses) that quickly surpassed its initial goal of $10,000. By mid-week, nearly $20,000 had been raised.
“While I cannot imagine the grief the family is going through, I felt it important to try and relieve them from one additional burden, the expense of laying him to rest. Please donate what you can, if you can, or reach out with condolences if a monetary contribution is not within your means. Please pray for the family to get through this massive loss of such a great man. We love you Ragni family and are here to help however we can,” Denison wrote on the GoFundMe page.
A celebration of life for Ragni is being planned. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Lewes-Rehoboth Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 28971 Lewes Georgetown Highway, Lewes, DE 19958.