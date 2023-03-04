Millville’s Town Council election on Saturday, March 4 ended in a tie between two incumbents, setting in motion a potential runoff election.
Barbara Ryer and Robert Wisgirda both received 205 votes. Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza received 288 votes, followed closely by newcomer Joseph Parent with 287, so they won spots on five-member council. Christy Karr Jr. received 159 votes and Patricia Ortlip received 100.
After the votes were counted and the tie was announced, town solicitor Seth Thompson announced the three members of Millville’s Election Commission, Pat Guilday, Debbie Myer and Jim Marshall, would count the votes from each of the three voting machines again as well as the absentee ballots.
That process took about 90 minutes, and as it was completed, Thompson said quietly, “all right, we have a tie.”
A total of 482 votes were cast in the election – 422 in person and 60 by absentee ballot.
After the results of the recount were announced, both Wisgirda and Ryer offered to step aside. “I’d like to stand down,” Wisgirda said, quickly followed by Ryer exclaiming “no, no, no, I’ll withdraw.” Ryer said she didn’t want the town to incur the expense of another election, which is required by state election laws in the case of a tie.
Thompson said “the state Election Commissioner shall order a new election, in which the only candidates or positions tied will be on the ballot.” In response to a question from Wisgirda about adding a sixth council position, Thompson said the town charter does not include the potential for addition of another council member.
When Ryer asked if one candidate could withdraw, Thompson said they could, “but that wouldn’t happen until after tonight. We want to make sure you guys think it over. I just don’t want you guys to make a rush decision.”
“The two of you can have a friendly conversation about that, and somebody’s going to have to fill out some paperwork,” Thompson said.