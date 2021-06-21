Chad Melnick, a 48-year-old HVAC technician from Millsboro, recently purchased a Wild Cash Multiplier Instant Game ticket while visiting his local Royal Farms #123 in Oak Orchard. After scratching the ticket, Melnick said, he couldn’t believe what he saw. He had become the game’s first $50,000 top prize-winner in an instant.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Melnick said he has been enjoying Delaware Lottery instant games ever since he relocated to Millsboro. He said he usually purchases two tickets each week, both for the same Instant Game, and tries to avoid purchasing tickets at the beginning or end of a pack. This is Melnick’s first top-prize win.
“I was shocked when I scratched the ticket and saw I was a $50,000 winner,” said Melnick. “I had to scan it just to double-check it was really true. When I realized I really had won, I couldn’t wait to tell my family.”
“What an exciting top prize win for Mr. Melnick,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “There are still two more $50,000 winning Wild Cash Multiplier tickets out there, and we can’t wait to celebrate with the lucky players who find them!”
The Delaware Lottery also currently offers two other $10 price-point Instant Games with $50,000 top prizes remaining — 50X the Win and $50K Mayhem. To view the latest Instant Games tickets available for purchase, visit https://www.delottery.com/Instant-Games.
Asked what he was planning to do with his winnings, Melnick said he intends to buy a new car.
He claimed his prize from Lottery Headquarters on June 14.