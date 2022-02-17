A 56-year-old construction worker from Millsboro has claimed the first $150,000 top prize for the Instant Game Fantastic Money Mania, Delaware Lottery officials announced on Feb. 16. The man, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket while visiting Shore Stop #295 on Long Neck Road near Millsboro.
The man said he has been enjoying the fun and excitement of Delaware Lottery Instant Games for about 10 years. He doesn’t have a particular strategy for selecting his tickets, he said, but usually purchases two at a time. While he’s won prizes as large as $1,000 playing Instant Games in the past, this is his biggest win to date.
“I was in total disbelief when I scratched the ticket,” the man said. “I even had the cashier double-check it for me, just to make sure I really was a $150,000 winner.”
“Congratulations to this lucky winner,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “There’s still another $150,000 top prize winning ticket out there for Fantastic Money Mania, and we look forward to sharing the excitement with another lucky player who finds it.”
When asked what he intended to do with his winnings, the man said he’ll put it toward his retirement.
The man claimed his prize from Lottery Headquarters on Feb. 14.