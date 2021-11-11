The Sussex County Council, at their Tuesday, Nov. 9, meeting, received an update from Delaware Department of Transportation officials, including information on ongoing plans for the new Route 113 bypass near Millsboro.
Work is scheduled to begin in 2023, said DelDOT Deputy Secretary and Chief Engineer Shante Hastings.
In July 2019, Mark Whiteside, project engineer for DelDOT’s Project Development South, told the Coastal Point that the preliminary design and field survey were under way for the $85 million bypass that will take traffic from Route 113 north, around Millsboro, to Route 24 east.
The new connector road will give trucks, including tractor-trailers, an alternate route instead of taking them through downtown Millsboro, with its quaint shops and restaurants. Some have said it could allow outdoor dining downtown, which many now consider unappetizing as loud tractor-trailers roll by.
The goal is to “alleviate one of the worst bottlenecks in Delaware,” Whiteside said.
“The only way to get on Route 24 now is through Millsboro. We want to lighten congestion in Millsboro, especially during peak hours. One thing really causing congestion is trucks. The quality of traffic flow is very poor in that area. We are building this for safety and to alleviate that congestion. We hope the trucks will use it,” Whiteside said.
The two-lane bypass will have one artery for traffic traveling in each direction, extending 2.5 miles, and will have a 45-mph speed limit.
It will feature ramps and five bridges engineers promise will be aesthetically pleasing, rising over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, Millsboro Pond, Gravel Hill Road and other areas of water or vegetation.
With a design known as a cloverleaf, the overpass will have two loops, one in the northeast quadrant and one in the southwest quadrant.
“Construction of this bypass won’t affect existing traffic as much as you think, because of the alignment. We are designing a brand new road with no traffic on that road,” Whiteside said.
Construction is funded by the federal government and state through the 2025 fiscal year, with the majority, or 80 percent, being paid by the federal government.
Also at the council meeting this week, Hastings said design for a project to widen Route 113 near Millsboro, from Route 20 north of Dagsboro, is set to begin in 2023.
She praised results of the FAST (Funding Accelerating Safety in Transportation) Track program. Approved by the council in December 2020, the program is a first-of-its-kind plan to use County funds to “jumpstart road improvements that are planned, but not imminent on the state’s six-year capital projects list,” according to the County’s website.
It was agreed that Sussex County would provide up to $5 million to accelerate projects included in DelDOT’s Capital Transportation Program plan; then County funds would be earmarked for design work, right-of-way acquisition and construction costs. DelDOT would then “fully administer a project” and reimburse the County.
Before FAST Track, Hastings said, planning for some projects was slated for the 2025 fiscal year, but the program has allowed them to begin considerably sooner.
Planned along the Route 24 corridor, she said, are projects including pavement rehabilitation in the Millsboro area, scheduled for the spring of 2022. DelDOT has finished what Hastings called a “small but powerful lane project at 113 and 24 eastbound, to assist traffic.”
County Administrator Todd Lawson also told the council that the new DelDOT Dashboard is a recent initiative between the County and DelDOT, created by staff from both agencies, to keep the public aware of planned projects in the county.
A DelDOT representative told the council there was no cost involved, only cooperation, and now the public can keep track of active agreements throughout the County and how many permits are being issued. Information can be found by searching for addresses, tax parcels or community agreements. The Dashboard is online at https://deldot.gov/dashboard/.
“Wow,” Council President Michael Vincent said. “Thank you and your team. Thank you.”
Vincent said he was impressed that the public can find projects, “look at something and it is right there.”
Lawson said the Dashboard was built from scratch and replaces “an antiquated system of phone calls and e-mails.”
Many area residents complain about traffic, but with all the improvements DelDOT has planned, Vincent joked, he expects to now hear complaints about orange traffic cones.
“It’s the new state flower,” Hastings mused.
“You have to have a little pain to make progress. I think what you have shown us is fantastic. I really do. There have been a lot of bumps and hurdles, but in the meantime you have made great progress,” Vincent said.
Councilman Mark Schaeffer praised DelDOT for spending $1.3 billion in Sussex County, “fixing our roads, and I hope we can say that every day so the public understands that,” he said.
“It’s easy to criticize, but it’s not always easy to commend,” he said.
DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski told the council that DelDOT’s mission is to “provide excellence in transportation.”
“Safety is the top priority of the agency, to make sure everybody can get home safely at the end of their shift,” she said, adding that the number of traffic fatalities has increased. There had been 115 fatalities as of Nov. 5, and two more occurred last weekend.
“This is very troubling for us,” Majeski said, explaining that there is a plan to work on improving safety using engineering techniques while partnering with agencies including police.
“It is a group effort we need everyone to be a part of. It is something that keeps us up at night, because we get an alert every time there is a fatality,” she said.
DelDOT staff is responding to more than 50 accidents each week, she said.
“One of the areas we are now focusing on is distracted driving, because we are seeing more accidents associated with that,” she said.
Majeski also told the council that in April DelDOT launched DART Connect, a pilot program providing transportation from Georgetown to Millsboro for those who call and request a ride. The cost is the same as bus fare.
“We are trying a different approach on a micro scale, using an FTA grant, and we are averaging 90 trips per week,” Majeski said, referring to the Federal Transit Administration and adding that many calls are for rides to work or doctors’ offices. The pilot program will continue for one year, and if it’s successful, DelDOT will “look at other areas thought the state for something similar,” she said.
Electric buses are coming into use, Majeski noted. Some have already replaced diesel buses. By next year, 10 percent of public transit buses are expected to be electric, she said. A new charging station will open in Lewes.
Councilman John Rieley asked if anyone has studied “the ability of the grid to handle the load once it becomes very common for people to have electric cars.”
“You might have one or two in the neighborhood now, but if it moves up to hundreds, have we looked at that?” he asked.
Studies are under way, Majeski replied, and DelDOT officials are “looking at different grant opportunities to see if can deploy more solar in bus facilities. … We are deploying one in Dover now. It’s a collaborative effort with DelDOT and DNREC,” she said.
Rieley said there is a political push behind switching from gasoline-engine to electric cars.
“If you have hundreds of cars losing their charge and being stranded on the highway, you can’t just go get a 5-gallon gas can. All these contingencies, I am hoping they are being thorough as we go down this path,” Rieley said.
Electric vehicle charging stations have been added in a number of locations this year, including the Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek in Dagsboro and in downtown Bethany Beach.