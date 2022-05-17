On Monday, May 30, after a two-year absence because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7234, in partnership with the Town of Bethany Beach, will once again present a Memorial Day program for the community, at the bandstand on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach.
The program, which begins at 11 a.m., will be opened by Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman and will center on a traditional memorial ceremony conducted by VFW Post 7234 officers and volunteers. Special invited guests include state Sen. Gerald Hocker, state Rep. Ron Gray and Sussex County Council Member Doug Hudson.
The guest speaker scheduled for the program this year is retired U.S. Army M.Sgt. Scott Smith, known for his work with the Southern Sussex Rotary Club.
“Memorial Day is a very special day in America, more significant than its role as the unofficial beginning of another summer and a holiday to enjoy with family and friends,” organizers noted.
VFW Post 7234 Commander John Gossart said, “While it is true that Memorial Day is a national holiday, to me it is more of a day of solemn remembrance, a day of reflection and recognition, and a day of resolve. It is a day when our nation, its people, its military and veterans can observe and thank with great respect those who fought and died on behalf of the United States of America in our nation’s wars.
“As an Army veteran, the father of an Army veteran, the father-in-law of an Army veteran, and the grandfather of an active-duty Marine officer, I am ever mindful this Memorial Day of all of our fallen comrades who are the heroes of our great nation. May they rest in peace!”
Hardiman said, “One of the beautiful things about Memorial Day is that it unites all of us regardless of politics and other differences. We take a little time to join together and remember and honor all the men and women in the military who sacrificed their lives for our country and the freedom we all enjoy today. … In doing so, we also recognize the sacrifice of the Gold Star families who lost loved ones and hope to ensure that surviving family members on this Memorial Day realize with pride that their loved ones will not be forgotten.”
As part of the Memorial Day program in Bethany Beach this year, the names of members of the VFW Post and Auxiliary who died in the past year will be read to remember them and their service. Anyone who plans to attend the program and would like to have the name of a loved one who served in the military and died this past year read at the ceremony should contact VFW Post Adjutant Fulton Loppatto, by email at vfwpost7234@gmail.com. It may still be possible to add names.
“The traditional memorial ceremony is somehow always moving from the beginning with the national anthem to the end with the playing of ‘Taps,’ that simple bugle call that evokes so many memories. Random phrases from the unofficial lyrics sometimes come to mind on occasions like this. ‘Thanks and praise for our days’; and ‘All is well, safely rest, God is nigh.’ We will share all this on Memorial Day and also enjoy the holiday weekend,” said organizer Jerry Hardiman.