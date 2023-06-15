Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride, the highest-ranking transgender elected official in the nation, brought laughter from the audience when she spoke at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach this week.
She recalled a Christmas Eve some years ago, being with her family in their Presbyterian church, singing traditional carols, looking up at the striking stained-glass windows and thinking about how she had been miserably closeted.
The next day, on Christmas morning, she told her parents how she felt.
“It totally ruined Christmas. Nothing to do after you open your presents, right?” the 33-year-old Wilmington native joked, speaking to a full audience on Monday, June 12.
Her parents had accepted her gay brother, but she knew her challenge would be more difficult.
Even so, they were supportive, but if they hadn’t been, “My journey would have been much different,” she said.
She ran for office and was elected in 2021, with the strong belief that politics is the place where most change can be made.
In 2013, she had stood before the Delaware General Assembly and described her personal struggles, then celebrated when two major LGBTQ+ rights bills — ensuring marriage equality and transgender rights — were both passed that year, making Delaware the only state in the nation to pass two such bills in the same year.
Elsewhere, lawmakers were shaking their heads and saying two LGBTQ+ bills was one too many, “but that’s not what was happening in Delaware,” McBride said.
“Our governor at the time, Jack Markell, said we needed to do both. We are a state of neighbors. We know each other. We know each other’s stories, and as someone I know likes to say, it’s difficult to hate someone when you know their story,” she said.
Dressed in a blue dress with black blazer and flat tan shoes, McBride spoke without notes, smiling often and talking about her life, including the transgender attorney Andrew Cray, whom she met and fell in love with, and who died of cancer four days after they were married in 2014. She wrote about him in the article “To the Husband I Lost at 24” at www.humanparts.medium.com.
When she spoke Monday, she recalled the first Facebook message he sent to her, asking her to join him for dinner.
“He said he thought we’d get along swimmingly, and I thought, ‘Who the hell says “swimmingly”? He must be goofy.’ And that is one of my requirements for a partner, that he must be goofy,” she said, breaking into a wide grin.
He soon developed cancer and she took care of him as he underwent treatment and learned how to talk, eat and breathe again. He recovered, but eight months later developed a nagging cough. The cancer had returned and spread to his lungs. It was terminal. He was 27 years old.
“Knowing Andy and loving him left me profoundly changed. Every day matters when we can live in a world where everyone can live their lives with respect everyone deserves,” she said.
Luckily, her husband had insurance and adequate health care, but there are others who can’t afford that or who are in danger of losing their homes when they become ill. As a lawmaker, McBride said she wants to make sure everyone has a job that “truly pays the bills,” as well as quality health care and insurance.
When illness strikes, family members should be able to care for them, she said.
In a March 2022 interview with the Coastal Point, McBride talked about the Healthy Delaware Families Act she co-sponsored to create a statewide family- and medical-leave insurance program to let employees to take off up to 12 weeks, with pay.
“Passing this bill will ensure thousands of families in Delaware never again face an impossible choice between earning a paycheck and welcoming a newborn, caring for a sick loved one or adjusting to a recent military deployment,” McBride stated at the time.
Concerning the LGBTQ+ community, McBride on Monday said cruel and dehumanizing language has been used about people who are gay, and there have been threats to take children from parents who support their gay or transgender children.
“There is a meanness and a coarseness … certainly an increase in coarseness compared to recent years,” she said of the current environment.
A Democrat and progressive, she isn’t a bomb-thrower, she said, although some had assumed she would be. Even so, she works with others and has passed dozens of bills with a bipartisan majority.
“I’m so used to having people hate me for who I am that it was a breath of fresh air to be hated for my policies,” she said to laughter.
“We can do what might seem impossible. … We can persist. We have in our capacity the ability to redefine hope, to rise up and save the soul of our country for future generations,” she said.
During the question-and-answer segment this week, a man in the audience asked how to handle gender identification in schools and sports, and McBride said that, in schools, transgender students should be embraced and affirmed, and in sports they should be supported.
“Thanks for being here,” another man said to her, and the audience applauded.
He asked about lawmakers paying attention to matters specific to Sussex County, and she said elected officials “have to do a better job of showing up in parts of the state we don’t represent.”
A young transgender woman in the audience stood and said she had had trouble finding a job. Although she finally did find one, she asked McBride how to prove discrimination, because generally it can only be proven if a person is fired, not if hiring is refused based on gender identity.
McBride thanked her for being there, for her bravery, and agreed discrimination is difficult to prove.
“Cultural change is needed,” she said. “What we need is to change people’s hearts and minds.”