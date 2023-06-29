As she campaigns for the state’s at-large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, state Sen. Sarah McBride will be in southern Sussex County, getting to know residents, listening to their concerns and most likely enjoying a cup of vinegar-splashed Thrasher’s french fries.
“I’m trying to eat healthy, but those french fries are a staple,” McBride said, laughing, during an interview with Coastal Point this week and saying she loves southern Sussex, where she spent many happy days in Rehoboth Beach.
“I am definitely a beach girl. Even the Grotto’s pizza tastes better by the ocean,” she said Monday, June 26, soon after announcing her candidacy.
“I will leave no stone unturned. I have been in every town and municipality in the state. I love the beach. I am definitely a beach person, through and through,” she said.
Joking that she was a “candidate in transit” because while she was transferring from the car she was riding in to her own car, while looking for the plug to recharge her cell phone, McBride praised current Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), whose position she is seeking as Blunt Rochester runs for the seat currently held by retiring U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.). She said she greatly admires Blunt Rochester and will work to continue her legacy.
“She is a joyful warrior. She has big shoes to fill, and I’m proud that she will be our next senator,” McBride said, adding that, if she is elected to Congress, she will continue to work to “make life better when hard times hit” by tackling issues including affordable early childcare, assault weapons and reproductive healthcare.
Constituents often tell the 33-year-old Wilmington native they are concerned about the challenges of caring for loved ones, whether it be babies, children in school, spouses or elderly parents.
“Caregiving — that is at the top of their minds for policymakers and residents alike, and I know that challenge, because I faced it in my own life. It is at the heart of making sure people cannot only live, but that they can thrive,” McBride said.
She was instrumental in passing the Healthy Delaware Families Act and, when she spoke in Bethany Beach earlier this month, talked about caring for her husband after he developed cancer, underwent treatment and then learned how to talk, eat and breathe again. He recovered, but eight months later developed a nagging cough. The cancer had returned and spread to his lungs. It was terminal. He was 27 years old when he died.
Luckily, she said, her husband had insurance and adequate health care, but there are others who can’t afford that or who are in danger of losing their homes when they become ill. As a lawmaker, McBride said she wants to make sure everyone has a job that “truly pays the bills,” as well as quality health care and insurance. When illness strikes, family members should be able to care for them, she said.
If she wins the House seat, she will make history, as the first transgender Congresswoman. But she emphasized that her campaign “isn’t just about making history, but about moving forward.”
When she announced her campaign this week, she promised to fight for Delaware families and build on her record of passing policies, including “to be the voice that Delaware needs to make government work better for all families, especially when hard times hit.”
“We need bold leaders who seek to build bridges — that’s what we especially need now. We have a confluence of challenges — the economy, … the climate, issues facing democracy… Not since the Civil War have we faced the problems all at once,” she said, adding that she has always been interested in politics, even in her youth, and believed the way to make changes was to get involved in politics.
“Americans want to pursue their dreams. Delaware is a fair-minded state that judges people on their ideals, not on their identity. We are a state of neighbors. We look out for each other. We have a brotherhood, and we treat each other fairly.
“Everyone deserves a member of Congress who sees them and respects them. During a time when too many politicians want to divide us, I promise to be a leader that blocks out the noise and focuses on what really matters. I look forward to earning the votes of Delawareans across our great state and continuing to prove that small states can do big things,” she said.
On June 12, McBride spoke at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach and captivated the audience as she talked about the Christmas Eve, some years ago, with her family in their Presbyterian church, singing traditional carols, looking up at the striking stained-glass windows and thinking about how she had been miserably closeted.
The next day, on Christmas morning, she told her parents how she felt.
“It totally ruined Christmas. Nothing to do after you open your presents, right?” she said, bringing laughter.
Her parents had accepted her gay brother but knew her challenge would be more difficult. Even so, they were supportive, but if they hadn’t been, “My journey would have been much different,” she said.
She ran for office and was elected in 2021, with the strong belief that politics is the place where most change can be made.
In 2013, she stood before the General Assembly and described her personal struggles, then celebrated when two major LGBTQ+ rights bills — marriage equality and transgender rights — were both passed that year, making Delaware the only state in the nation to pass two in the same year.
Elsewhere, lawmakers were shaking their heads and saying two LGBTQ+ bills were one too many, “but that’s not what was happening in Delaware,” McBride said.
“Our governor at the time, Jack Markell, said we needed to do both. We are a state of neighbors. We know each other. We know each other’s stories and, as someone I know likes to say, it’s difficult to hate someone when you know their story,” she said.
Concerning the LGBTQ+ community, McBride said cruel and dehumanizing language has been used about people who are gay, and there have been threats to take children from parents who support their gay or transgender children.
“There is a meanness and a coarseness … certainly an increase in coarseness compared to recent years,” she said.
A Democrat and progressive, she isn’t a bomb-thrower, she said, although some had assumed she would be. Even so, she works with others and has passed dozens of bills with a bipartisan majority.
“I’m so used to having people hate me for who I am that it was a breath of fresh air to be hated for my policies,” she said to laughter during her Bethany Beach appearance.
“We can do what might seem impossible. … We can persist. We have in our capacity the ability to redefine hope, to rise up and save the soul of our country for future generations,” she said.