The Maryland Public Service Commission this week will hold two virtual public comment hearings on the applications submitted by two offshore wind developers under Maryland’s Clean Energy Jobs Act of 2019 (CEJA). The CEJA provisions called for an additional 1,200 MW of offshore wind generation in order to meet Maryland’s clean-energy goals.
The hearings will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 30, each beginning at 6 p.m. Members of the public who wish to comment should send an email by noon on Friday, Sept. 24, to susan.howard@maryland.gov. Participants should indicate which day they would like to speak and will receive a link to the WebEx platform to join that day’s hearing. The hearings will also be livestreamed on the Commission’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/MarylandPSC.
Skipjack Offshore Energy LLC and US Wind Inc. are proposing to develop projects off the Maryland coast. The proceeding has been docketed as Case No. 9666.
In determining whether to award offshore wind renewable energy credits (ORECs) to any project, the commission will consider:
- The cost impacts to ratepayers;
- Potential changes to energy marketplace (PJM) prices including transmission congestion prices and capacity payments;
- Economic, environmental and health benefits to Maryland; and
- Commitments to engaging local, small and diverse businesses.
The commission must make its decision on or before Dec. 18. A first round of ORECs were awarded to both companies in May of 2017.
In addition to the hearings, written comments will also be accepted until Nov. 19, through the commission’s online public comments portal at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/. Comments should reference Case No. 9666.
Written comment may also be sent by first-class mail to: Andrew Johnston, Executive Secretary; Maryland Public Service Commission; William Donald Schaefer Tower; 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor; Baltimore, MD 21202.