The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) was set to conduct a pipe replacement project on MD 568 (Hatchery Road) in Bishopville, Md., beginning Monday, Feb. 13, and concluding by Monday, Feb. 20, weather permitting. As part of the project, crews will detour traffic around the project limits using Maryland and Delaware roadways.
The detour was to be in effect beginning 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, and will use MD 367 (Bishopville Road) north into Delaware (becomes Hudson Road), continuing straight past Lynch Road, left onto Route 54 (Lighthouse Road), continuing past Lynch Road to Bishopville Road, and left onto Bishopville Road.
At each location, temporary traffic signs, reflective barrels and signs will alert and guide motorists through the detour. MDOT SHA contractor Covington Machine & Welding Inc. of Annapolis, will perform the work.