A request made by Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church in March, to disassociate from the main United Methodist Church, was approved during the annual UMC conference in Princess Anne, Md., last week.
Mariners is one of about 100 churches in Delaware and Maryland that sought, and received, permission to break away from the mother church, with one reason behind the schism being that bishops in same-sex relationships have been permitted to marry, which goes against the church’s Book of Discipline.
But the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison, pastor of Mariners, this week told the Coastal Point that, while that is widely believed to be the main reason for the break, there are others, including church officials seeking to change language in traditional prayers, such as “The Lord’s Prayer,” so that the emphasis isn’t on a father figure and pronouns are not all masculine.
“They were trying to take the word ‘temptation’ out, and they took out some words to make it gender-neutral, as in ‘Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.’ It might seem subtle, but I struggle with those changes,” Collison said.
Although, as a United Methodist Church pastor, she said she cannot marry same-sex couples, Collison said she considers those in the LGBTQ+ community to be family and said they are welcome at Mariners.
“Same-sex relationships have never been a big thing for me. It goes against my ordination vows, but I have baptized children of same-sex couples. I have conducted funerals. I have prayed for them. Those are pastoral things that don’t change for me. I’m not against same-sex couples. I’m not against someone who identifies as LGBTQ+. I’m not against any of that. We are all God’s children.
“There is a structure to the church,” she said. “This is the best structure I know right now. It has its imperfections. None of them are perfect. When we all get to heaven, there will be a lot of diversity. I believe that because we are made in the image of God. I believe all of us are made in God’s image. I would rather affirm a person’s worth and walk with them in love,
“We have to start taking time not to judge somebody but to just listen. You don’t have to agree. You don’t have to argue. Just listen. Because if you don’t just listen, you’ll never get the point of seeing the person God made,” she said.
In March, Dennis Rader, acting chairman of Pastor Parish Relations at Mariners, said that, although Methodists believe homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teachings, bishops who are in same-sex relationships were elected and are serving in the church, despite what the church’s Book of Discipline says.
“That is a problem for some of us. Not because of the homosexuality issue — we believe all individuals are of sacred worth — but because the rules aren’t being enforced. Where does that stop? And where does it start? Bishops are not upholding the Book of Discipline, and we can no longer trust the denomination’s leadership to represent the beliefs we hold. You can’t just apply the rules you agree with. These are the rules of the worldwide Methodist Church,” Rader said.
“Mariners position is we are traditionalists, and marriage is between one man and one woman. And we want to be a welcoming church to all people, regardless of who they are. We don’t see that as a contradiction, because every one of us has sinned. You can’t just pick out one sin,” he said.
During the process to consider disassociation, the church posted frequently-asked questions and answers, including reasons that “informed our move to disaffiliate.”
They are stated as being a lack of trust and confidence in the UMC’s senior leadership, a shift in the prior Conservative Centrist Progressive leadership that led to a “more progressive path that we have today under the current Book of Discipline and historical Wesleyan doctrine” and differing views on beliefs about human sexuality.
Collison said same-sex couples she knows who attend services at Mariners are not offended by the church’s reasons for disassociating.
“They just don’t get into it. They come to our church, or they go to different places. I’m more worried about you getting connected with Christ and you feeling like people care about you. Married, not married, whatever. That has to be primary. But I also have to follow my vows,” she said, adding that her comments were her own, not the church’s.
“The way church guidelines are being carried out has not been consistent to what I took vows as, when I was ordained. That is my understanding. Some leaders have felt led to go directly against church law or to change some of the scriptures,” she said.
“I love this church. I love the people. I love the denomination. I love what it stands for. We still work together for the good of the community.
“It’s like Peter and Paul in the Bible. Paul was called to preach to the Jews, and Peter was called to preach to the Gentiles. The church is at a Peter-and-Paul moment, but we have the same message of love and peace as God designed us. He designed us all, and we all learn when we listen better,” said Collison, who also recently learned she will continue as church pastor at Mariners for the foreseeable future and not be reassigned.
Of the 272 Mariners members who voted by paper ballot on March 11, there were 205, or 78.8 percent, who indicated they want to disassociate and 58 voted to remain with the church.
Mariner’s has 750 members, but not all of them are active.
“I didn’t know how it was going to go,” Rader had told the Coastal Point in the spring.
“I was just praying that it would be done in a Christian and respectful way. And I’m happy to say it was. People were very respectful of one another. … I voted to disaffiliate, and I was pleased it passed,” Rader said.
The church is expected to now go through an administrative process, change the deeds and all the legal requirements and form a new 501(c)3 non-profit corporation. Signage will be changed, as well as the church letterhead, business cards and all other documents to reflect a new name, but Rader said the word “Mariners” will likely remain in that name.