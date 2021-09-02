Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church will host “A Prayer Experience — Remembering… on the 20th Anniversary,” on Saturday, Sept. 11, 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S. Seven self-guided prayer stations will be available for an interactive and introspective experience in the church sanctuary, at 81 Central Avenue, Ocean View, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. that day. Everyone, regardless of age, is welcome to participate.
The church bell outside and a brass bell inside will ring at four specific times, commemorating when the hijacked planes hit the first of the Twin Towers in New York City, the second of the Twin Towers, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field in Pennsylvania.
Areas of focus and prayer will include remembering the day and the victims; honoring those who laid down their lives; supporting the survivors; forgiving enemies; hope for the nation and steps forward. Each prayer station weaves a prayer focus and scripture with a hands-on component, organizers noted.
For more information, call the church office at (302) 539-0708.