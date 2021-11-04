Photographs of U.S. veterans who have served in the military in the past, or who are in active service, will be on display in the lobby of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church from Sunday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Nov. 14.
In honor of Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, the arrangement will also help friends and fellow church members learn more about the veterans and their experiences, the Rev. Woody Wilson of Mariner’s Bethel said.
“It creates a really wonderful arena for conversation — like, ‘Oh, wow. Look at you.’ And if the person in the picture is still alive, we hope others will go to that person and ask them about their service, and those folks would come out and they would share their stories, where they served and some of their adventures when they were serving. Some of the sacrifices they made for others, or that others made.
“Or, they would be telling stories of someone else who had gone before. Here are the stories of the people whose shoulders we stand upon. These folks answered the call. Or, they are the folks who are still answering that call,” Wilson said.
Suggested by a church staff member, the annual exhibit began a few years ago. As soon as church members start taking images to the church, they will be displayed, with names and dates of service written on the backs of photos.
Wilson said he hopes to see young church members, as well as adults, approach veterans and learn more about them.
“We want to see them share their stories, who is in this picture, and help them understand they should get with them and see the love they had for their country and for their fellow man,” he said.
“It’s all generations. If there is somebody who had their own pictures, we want them to bring those in. Or, if they have pictures of aunts, uncles, moms, dads, sisters, brothers... Some people bring in pictures of family members who serving currently,” he said.
No special Veterans Day sermon is planned, but veterans will be recognized during church services.
“People do enjoy it. They enjoy bringing the pictures in and sharing their stories,” said Wilson, who is not a veteran. His brother is, though, and he will provide a picture of him.
“We don’t want to let these stories die out. We need to continue this. And it’s a way to close those generation gaps,” the pastor said.