The 38-year-old Hebron, Md., man accused of murdering 55-year-old Cheryl Beckett-Brown in her Bethany Crest residence in the Clarksville area on Oct. 21 has waived his preliminary hearing and remained in the Sussex Correctional Institution this week on $226,000 cash-only bail.
Attorney Daniel Strumpf, a public defender from the Office of Defense Services in Georgetown, who is representing the suspect, Jason Meredith, told the Coastal Point this week that he had “barely met my client” and wasn’t yet in a position to comment. He said the case will be heard in Superior Court in Georgetown, where all area felony cases are heard, but nothing noteworthy is expected to happen for the next couple of months.
Meredith was arrested soon after Delaware State Police received a call around 4 a.m. on Oct. 21 and responded to the Clarksville mobile home community near Millville. Police said Beckett-Brown was dead by the time they arrived. A call went out to all area police agencies, and Meredith was soon arrested near Tilghman Road in Salisbury, Md., by a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office deputy. He was held by the Sheriff’s Office, then extradited to Delaware on Oct. 29.
He is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first-degree reckless endangering, Delaware State Police said. Police told the Coastal Point this week that the charges were filed after police consulted with the Delaware Attorney General’s Office, which is not unusual when there is a murder charge involved.
Beckett-Brown was with a roommate at the time of the shooting, which left bullet holes through the outside of the mobile home they shared, police said. They would not identify the roommate, saying the roommate is also considered a victim in the incident because one of the charges filed against Meredith is reckless endangering.
Neither would police speculate about why the suspect waived his preliminary hearing, but said all suspects have that right.
Beckett-Brown mourned by colleagues, family
Beckett-Brown worked as an IT specialist for the Wicomico County (Md.) Board of Education for more than 20 years. This week, Paul Butler, who handles public relations for the board of education, said there would be a moment of silence in her memory at the Tuesday, Nov. 9, board meeting.
A celebration of Beckett-Brown’s life was held at the Wicomico County Civic Center on Nov. 6 and livestreamed, as is the custom of the Louis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury, Md., which handled arrangements.
During the celebration of life, her daughter, Roslyn Cornish, crying, said her mother loved to cook, be around the water and laugh.
“If you got her going, she would beg you to stop. She would bless you with a snort sound and even a tear … that touched your heart. Even if you didn’t want to laugh, you had to laugh because she was cracking up so hard,” Cornish said.
She asked that memories of her mother be cherished.
“What keeps me going is not to think about how she left us,” she said, sobbing, “but to know she can’t be here and we can’t change it. We can only hold onto her.”
Another family member said Beckett-Brown taught him to be friendly, kind-spirited and giving.
“She was just one of the best people I ever met in my life,” he said, remembering an evening with her, talking and playing music, especially hits by Prince, one of her favorite performers.
“I will cherish that for the rest of my life. Unfortunately, she was taken from us, and that’s a sad thing. One thing we know is that she always and forever will be in a better place. We have people who love her, who will honor her for the rest of their lives,” he said.