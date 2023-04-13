A 50-year-old Long Neck woman who was injured and traumatized in a same-sex relationship is hoping to host a rally to bring attention to domestic violence — including in the LGBTQ+ community — where, she said, it is reported much less often.
Patricia Rickman, who works as a psychic medium and is the owner of a business in Long Neck, will host the rally from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21, on The Circle in Georgetown.
She said she is planning guest speakers and information to help others who have been abused and said there will be music and refreshments at the event, free and open to the public.
Rickman, a Baltimore native who has lived in Long Neck six years and who owns the Serendipitous gift shop there, dated a woman from 2018 to 2022. During the relationship, Rickman said, she was assaulted and has been seeking justice in the court system — particularly in Sussex County Family Court, where she is concerned about potential bias.
The matter is still in what she called “a tangled mess” in Family Court.
Rickman said that, 26 days into the relationship, the woman she was dating “slammed me against the wall, then she said, ‘Oh, it’s just my medication. I am so sorry. I have bipolar. Let’s go to therapy.’”
“There were three different times she tried to kill me. She tried to strangle me when we were staying in a hotel. She choked me out. I lost consciousness. That was the first time she tried to kill me. She held me against my will, but the police didn’t charge her because I didn’t report it. I was kind of meek at that time and submissive.
“After she strangled me, she went to the bathroom and I grabbed my phone and my bag and ran out of the hotel. I got on the elevator, went to the first floor and ran out of the building to a gas station. I ducked under a dumpster and called my best friend. She came to pick me up and we went to the police,” Rickman said.
She said she ordered the woman to stay away from her and her family, and there was no communication for a while. But about a month later, the woman allegedly walked into Rickman’s business and said she was on a different medication, cried and begged her forgiveness.
“She said, ‘I’ll do anything. We’ll go to therapy. I’ll stop gambling. I won’t drink.’ So we got back together. She studied me. She knew the ins and outs. We got back together, and it happened again. Not right after, but it wasn’t long before the verbal attacks started. She would call me bad names. She would hang up on me,” Rickman recalled.
“But when it was good, she made sure there was love-bombing. There was such a dichotomy, and I wanted to believe there was a part of her that was good. I never experienced that before in my life. I’m an eternal optimist. I wanted to believe in people. I wanted to save her. I wanted to pull that good out of her, but it just wasn’t’ there,” Rickman said.
After they reconciled, she said, “It was OK for another month or so, then she would stand in front of me aggressively, or block me in my driveway and not let me pass.”
Her advice for others who have been abused — whether in heterosexual or LGBTQ+ relationships — is, “No means no,” she said.
“If you see a red flag, if anyone exhibits any characteristics of abuse, get out. Go get therapy. If it gets ugly, you should contact the authorities and get yourself safe,” she said.
Later, Rickman said, she got a protective order and called the police when her ex-girlfriend violated it.
“If you saw all the evidence I have, you wouldn’t believe it. When we went to court, most of the time she came in shackles. Most of the time she was in jail,” Rickman said about the woman, who she alleges also stole her identity by calling a major cruise line, claiming to be Rickman, saying she had COVID and canceling her trip. Later, the woman pled guilty to identity theft, she said.
“The police investigated. They found her audio, her cell phone number. That is just some of the things I went through during this ordeal. She pled guilty to domestic violence on two occasions and she pled down from felonies to misdemeanors. She was found guilty of harassment, stalking and a bomb threat,” Rickman said about her 57-year-old ex-girlfriend.
Rickman, who hasn’t heard from the woman since October, is working on getting the protective order the woman managed to get against Rickman overturned, while also shining light on what she believes was the mishandling of her case in Family Court.
“Now, today, I am always looking over my shoulder. In 2020, I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. I am in a constant state of anxiety and fear. She smeared my name in the community. She said she is going to destroy me. I sometimes hear those things in my mind and I see those visions a lot. It has left me fearful. You should be able to go to Family Court and have them see evidence and facts. There should be no room for bias,” Rickman said.
“I want to have this rally because I will not be silenced. All of my truth will come out. I will get my truth out there,” she said.
“Gay women in Delaware are the largest statistic. They are abused more than heterosexual women. I want to shine a light on the problem. We have to stand up. We have to report. We have to get ourselves safe.”