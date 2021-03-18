When Cheryl Detwiler drove past a wooden A-frame house in Selbyville — a structure she often glances at and admires in her travels — she noticed flames coming out of the chimney.
It was around 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, and the house was dark, the couple living inside apparently quiet before sunrise. Detwiler, who lives in Ocean View, stopped her car in the middle of Old Mill Bridge Road, rushed to the door and knocked to awaken them.
“I always drive slow, because it was early and there are deer. And I always look at that house. You admire things as your drive by. It was a beautiful morning. My dad is a retired police officer, a detective, so you learn the ropes and notice details. I just happened to look and there were the flames. I stopped and I waited for a second, because you don’t know if they are just the embers. I backed my car up and pulled into the driveway. I was beeping my horn. I had 911 on the phone,” she recalled.
“The guy came to the door, probably thinking I was a maniac. He had on sweatpants and a T-shirt. I said, ‘Your house is on fire.’ He came out with me. He went around the house, and we went back, and he grabbed his wife and got her out of there,” she said.
The family dog, likely frightened and protective, chased Detwiler, but her only concern was the couple’s and the dog’s safety.
Detwiler watched as the entire right side of the house was in the grip of flames.
Roxana Volunteer Fire Company Chief Andy Johnson praised Detwiler’s quick response.
“She’s the one that made the difference, right there,” he said about Detwiler, adding that, when she arrived, the man who lived there — the fire marshal said he was not able release occupants’ names — was actually in the house making a fire. “He was awake when this lady was beating on the door.
“It’s very important that you have chimneys cleaned. If she hadn’t stopped and told them there was a fire… Well, when our guys got to the second floor of that house, the fire had already burned through. If it had spread to sheets or clothes, it would have gone up very quickly. When we got there, you could hear sounds like Rice Krispies popping. It was wood burning. There was no smoke in the house at all. It was all on the outside, but the water flow, from the water we used to put it out, caused some damage,” Johnson said.
Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal John Galaska said damage at the home, in the 36000 block of Old Mill Bridge Road, was under control in about 45 minutes, and no injures were reported. The couple did not require help from the American Red Cross.
State fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental and that it had occurred when the wood stove and chimney assembly “ignited available combustibles.”
“If I had gone by there half an hour earlier, I would not have seen those flames,” Detwiler said.
“I think it was divine intervention,” she added, explaining that she recently lost her 100-year-old grandmother to the coronavirus, as well as an elderly aunt, and has suffered through it twice herself. In January, she was a patient at Beebe Healthcare for two weeks, and she said she came close to being put on a respirator.
An employee at Creative Concepts in Ocean View, where several employees suffered with the coronavirus, Detwiler downplayed being a hero and said she was just in the right place at the perfect time and is always willing to help others.
“I get that from my mother,” she said, praising her mother, Mary Lou Maynard, whom she lives with, for being the kind of woman who would “give you the shirt off her back.”
“She is my rock and my support, and she has made me everything I am,” she said.
When Detwiler returned home after spotting the fire, she realized she had stepped in dog droppings and was tracking a mess onto the floor, but it made her laugh, she said, because she was so grateful that dog and his owners were safe.
At the scene, a Roxana Volunteer Fire Company firefighter, probably Johnson, comforted her by putting his hand on her shoulder and telling her to relax because the husband and wife were fine.
“That’s when I broke down and cried,” she said, adding that it was dark and there was a lot of activity with firetrucks and hoses, so she didn’t get to see where the couple went.
“I’m just glad I could help. That could have been one of my kids,” she said, adding that her daughters, Kyra Detwiler of Texas and Karlene Koopersmith of California, are “fine, independent human beings.”
“My daughter gave my mother a plaque that says, ‘Good Women Raise Good Women Who Raise Good Women.’ As long as that train keeps going, I’m OK with that.”