Less than one month after being seriously injured in a traffic accident that caused her to be on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit and to undergo surgery, Georgetown resident Ashley Nickerson is now in a rehabilitation facility, with the goal of returning home for her 18th birthday, on July 31.
The recent high school graduate has been a rehab patient since Saturday, July 10. Posters, cards, pictures and gifts can be sent to her there, addressed to Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital, Ashley Nickerson, Room 213, 414 Paoli Pike, Malvern, Pa. 19355.
“She had her first real shower. She got to go outside,” family friend Kathy Jacobs posted on the Ashley Nickerson Updates Facebook page last weekend, with a picture of Nickerson, wearing gray sweatpants and a black-and-gray T-shirt, smiling as she sat in a bright yellow wheelchair outdoors.
Early this week, another update, with a photo of a beaming Nickerson and a visitor, stated that the teenager is managing physical therapy without a walker.
Nickerson — whose mother, Adrienne Nickerson, has worked for the Ocean View Police Department since 2001, before her daughter was born — received more recent good news when she learned Ashley’s best friend, Kaitlyn, will be her roommate at the University of Connecticut. Move-in day is Aug. 27, so, Jacobs posted, Nickerson is busy with occupational, speech and physical therapies, as well as practicing walking up and down steps as she works toward her goal.
“The entire Ocean View Police Department team is closely following Ashley’s progress, and we are pleased with her improvements,” Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin told the Coastal Point this week.
“We are also very thankful for the outstanding support Ashley and her family are receiving from the community,” he said.
Early last week, a video was posted on Facebook of Nickerson taking a few steps with a walker, outside her room at Christiana Hospital, offering good news to a concerned community.
On July 3 — 14 days after being ejected through the roof of the Jeep she was driving — she was out of Intensive Care and able to visit with her best friends. On June 30, she first ate bite-sized soft foods and sipped thickened liquids, a day after being taken off a ventilator. As soon as it was removed, speaking in a whisper, she asked for her parents.
But it’s been a difficult time, with Nickerson enduring a 9.5-hour spine and pelvis surgery, a fever, pain, blood transfusion, restlessness and sedation. Her mother, at the hospital with Ashley’s father, Brian, and maternal grandmother, Connie Lawrance, remained by her side day and night, except for trips to a nearby hotel.
As medical bills mount, the community is helping.
There’s a Venmo account, @Ashley_Nickerson_Recovery_Fund, as well as a PayPal account, @AshlelyNickersonFund, or go to https:/www.paypal.com/paypalme/AshleyNickersonFund. Taylor Bank, at all locations, is accepting donations and placing them directly into her account, or mail a check to Adrienne Nickerson or Nicholas Harrington, with “Ashley Nickerson” in the memo line, to Ocean View Police Department, Attn: Ashley Nickerson, 201 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970.