Not all addicts are racing toward a high.
Raymond Keller never even smoked marijuana and he doesn’t drink, but the Millville businessman became addicted to opioids prescribed for back pain, taking them for more than 16 years, and his withdrawal was a nightmare.
A doctor once told him it “feels like you’re going to die” and, for him, that was true.
In the final weeks of it, Keller — the father of two sons and a daughter, and grandfather of three — would tell his wife to take their dog for a walk when he felt a withdrawal episode coming, experiencing a feeling of impending doom so strong he nicknamed it “Monster Man.”
“I told her to take the dog out so she didn’t have to witness that. When we went through it together, she thought I was going crazy. Then she realized it was the withdrawal,” the 74-year-old New Jersey native said.
The miserable occurrences were more intense than panic attacks and lasted 20 minutes to half an hour.
“And I never even knew I was addicted,” Keller — who owns Rayven Pipeline Consulting in Millville — told the Coastal Point during a recent conversation.
He started having back pain when he was in his 40s. When it became worse, he was prescribed the minimum dosage of Percocet and took one every week, until the pain caused him to increase to two or three per week, with the approval of his doctor.
“I never abused the drugs. I never got high. All it did was it relieved the pain, but it never changed how I felt or how I acted.
“So now I’m up to one a week at age 50 or 55. It got continually worse. I went from five to 10 mg, taking one a day, then two a day. Then finally, when I moved to Delaware from New Jersey, I was taking three a day to four a day, every day. The pain was getting bad. Then the opioid crisis hit, and doctors stopped prescribing them. I had to go to a pain doctor. My doctor in New Jersey died, and I came to Delaware with no doctor,” he said.
Keller eventually saw a spine specialist in Doylestown, Pa., who diagnosed stenosis — a narrowing of the spaces within the spine that causes pressure on the nerves that travel through the spine. In time, the conditioned worsened to the point that Keller couldn’t walk. After years of misery, he said he was forced to have surgery.
That seemed to resolve the problem with pain, but he was taking opioids to relieve pain during recovery, plus 50 mg of morphine twice daily.
“I was a vegetable. I couldn’t talk, but I didn’t have any pain. Still, I never got high,” he said.
Later, he learned that the opioids had been working so well that they masked what would have been discomfort from having a bone-on-bone condition in his right hip.
In October 2020, he underwent hip surgery and saw a pain-management doctor in Georgetown, who refused to refill his opioid prescription.
“I started to withdraw. I had an appointment with her on a Thursday, because Friday I was running out of pills. You count your pills, and you can’t cheat. I never cheated. She refused to renew my prescription. So, Thursday night I started to withdraw. It was like I was constantly moving, sweating. Finally, I told my wife we had to check me into a clinic for withdrawal,” he said.
They chose one in Georgetown and arrived around 9 p.m., but Keller wasn’t admitted until 4 the next morning.
“By this time, I was out of my mind. This is cold-turkey. This isn’t coming down. This is just — boom! I spent five days in there, and it was the worst five days of my life. They were giving me some kind of medication, but they wouldn’t tell me what it was. The place is like prison. I was the only one on my floor who hadn’t tried to commit suicide — alcoholics, the whole gamut. I saw a young teen girl in there, and she was an alcoholic. She started to withdraw. She was on the floor, wiggling like a worm, withdrawing. I had never seen anything so horrible in my whole life.
“We were in separate rooms, constantly monitored. The phone cord was 6 inches long so you couldn’t try to hang yourself. There were no shoelaces allowed, no belts, no jewelry.
“They marched you down for breakfast, then they marched you back to your room. It’s a prison. Essentially, it’s a prison. I had to get out. Even though I was still withdrawing, I had to get out. I was supposed to be in there a week minimum, but I knew what answers to give them to their questions so I could get out,” he said.
His wife of 37 years, Joni Keller, an X-ray technician, said that, as difficult as it was, Keller had to admit himself so he could finally stop taking opioids.
“It was hard to see him suffer. It is hard when a spouse or a loved one is going through that, but I didn’t want him going backward. You have to be strong for the person and not let them walk all over you. You can’t be an enabler. You have to be stronger than the person and stronger than the drug,” she reasoned.
“The government is making it so difficult for people who are in pain, like my husband, yet we’ve got tons of fentanyl coming across the border. They are clamping down on the wrong issues,” she said.
Once he was discharged from the clinic, Keller said, “The real bad withdrawal started.”
“For the next six to eight weeks, two or three times a day, I had those terrible episodes. It got better over time, but when it was happening, I felt a rush of horror come over my body. I would scream uncontrollably. I can’t describe the sound that came out of me. I guess my body was saying, ‘Hey, I want that drug.’ That went on for weeks,” he said.
He said he was fortunate to have a neighbor who’s a Reiki therapist, and who went to his home and practiced the form of energy healing on him.
“It calms you down and helps you get through the rush of withdrawal,” he said.
Today, Keller’s back pain is relieved, and he can control any discomfort with aspirin, but if he had it all to do again, he said, he would take opioids — because the pain was so severe and he needed relief — but he would see a spine specialist sooner.
“My message for people taking opioids right now is: it’s a double-edged sword, because the pills do work if you have pain,” Keller said. “And my message is: you will become addicted to it, whether you know it or not.”
(Next in the series: The work of Attack Addiction.)