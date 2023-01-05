It was philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson who advised, “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.”
It’s good advice as the well-intentioned — including area officials and those in the business community — make New Year’s resolutions and set goals for a new year bright with promise.
Although Ocean View Mayor John Reddington isn’t in the habit of making resolutions, because, he said with a laugh, he has a tendency not to keep them, he outlined several goals for the Town.
They include ensuring “we do all we can do for the Town, at the least cost possible, trying not to raise taxes, trying to complete the projects we have for sidewalk safety and enhancing the use of John West Park for our youth and families and also making sure that we give our police the resources they need to be sure we can be the safest town in Delaware for the sixth year in a row.”
The Rev. Dr. Becky Collison, pastor of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, has resolved to learn something new, “like trying my hand at visual arts.”
“And second, to mark out at least one day every month to dedicate only to spending time with family and friends. Especially in light of my mom’s death this fall, I realize sometimes I get too busy with work or chores, and I forget the precious gift of moments and relationships right in front,” she said.
State Rep. Ruth King Briggs said she doesn’t make resolutions, but instead is “reflecting and evaluating many things important to families and individuals to create intentional action items this year in the legislature, as well as personal priorities.”
“I want to focus on key issues and not be distracted by noise. This means tuning out chatter and focusing on relevant discussion. I’m looking forward to a year of change and opportunities,” she said.
Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway said his goal as chief is to see the new police station finished, and his personal resolution is to “get into shape for the opening ceremony.”
Millsboro Police Detective David Moyer said his personal resolution is to improve his fitness, and he listed police department goals as adding two more officers, “with hopes they will attend the Dover Police Academy in April.”
“We also look forward to the completion of the new police station, with hopes of moving into the new station in early 2024. Additionally, we plan to host another youth academy in the summer and continue to increase safety for all Millsboro residents,” he said.
Millsboro Mayor Faye Lingo said that, although she is not one for making resolutions, her goals as mayor include getting the new wastewater treatment facility under way and seeing the new police station completed.
Millsboro Town Councilwoman Kimberley Kaan is intent on continuing “to explore ways to communicate more frequently and meaningfully with the residents and taxpayers of Millsboro.”
“I want to help expand ways for citizens to engage and participate with their local government. I am looking to partner with town staff, Millsboro Chamber of Commerce, residents and other stakeholders to do what is necessary to put a spotlight on downtown and its revitalization. Millsboro has the ideal location in Sussex County, and our highway district and downtown should both reflect that,” she said.
Selbyville Councilwoman Carol Cary said she wants to “follow through on a beautification project concept in downtown Selbyville.”
“Working with Mountaire, Phillip C. Showell students and the Selbyville Community Club, our goal is to bring a vibrancy to the town with seasonal plantings throughout the year. We hope a local garden center will also get involved in the project. A personal goal is to continue to help students at Phillip C. Showell be the best students they can be and to encourage a love for learning in each of them,” she said.
Sussex County Councilman John Rieley said he doesn’t make resolutions but is interested in losing weight. His daughter, a health coach who uses the Facebook and Instagram name “Nurse Kate,” has been urging him to sign up for a 100-day challenge for better health and for weight reduction. She and her husband, Benny Johnson, were named the fourth most influential couple in the United States two years ago, Rieley’s wife added.
“She wants me to take ownership for my health,” said Rieley, the father of 11 and grandfather of 24, with two more grandchildren expected.
Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commissioner Bruce Mears said he will “carry on serving my community” as a commissioner and at his church, Stevenson United Methodist in Berlin.
“This year, 2023, will be Bruce Mears Designer-Builder’s 38th year in which I will create and build dream homes for my clients. Homes that, hopefully, are featured on a future South Coastal Library Beach to Bay Cottage Tour,” he said.
Jake Booth, president and managing partner of Capstone Homes — who also volunteers for Habitat for Humanity and, for the past 12 years, has been involved with Contractors for a Cause — has resolved to “make time to unplug and focus on the present.”
“We live in such a fast-paced world and need to unplug to notice what is around you and savor it,” he said.
Georgetown Mayor Bill West said his goal is to get the homeless sheltered in a village of about 40 8-by-8-foot sleeping cabins called “Pallet housing,” “and give them a safe place to sleep.”
“Still working to bring this community together as one,” West said, referring to recent disagreement on the town council about whether or not a Confederate flag should continue to fly outside the museum there and if the historical society, located on the same property as the flag, should receive Town funding.
The arguing is an embarrassment to Georgetown, the county seat of Sussex, West told the Coastal Point, because the Town could be a popular destination, a place for a pub where lawyers unwind after working all day and families have dinner, a town known for a variety of ethnic foods.
“This isn’t good for Georgetown. This year, let’s destroy hate,” the mayor said.