Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts last week told a story of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a strong Category 4 storm.
“Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
The following day, the answer came. In response to a friend asking for an update, Travalini posted, “It’s gone!”
Through photos posted online by local authorities in Florida, she and her family had been able to see the empty spot where the family cottage on Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach had once been. A larger building, the Cane Palm Beach Condominiums, still stands, but little is left of many of the smaller buildings surrounding it.
Her family had purchased the house in April 2005 and had spent many vacations there over the years, according to Travalini’s daughter, Whitney Russell, also a resident of Millville.
“It was cute and dainty,” she said of the two-bedroom, one-bath home. “The carpeting and black-and-white checker tile in the bathroom were long outdated, but nonetheless,” she said, “it was absolutely charming and timeless.”
The best part of the house, Russell said, was the location.
“It sat just three houses away from the Gulf of Mexico. You could walk from the house to the edge of the water in a minute or two flat.
“There was a view of the ocean from the deck,” she said, “and those southwest Florida sunsets over the Gulf are something that can hardly be described, only experienced.”
Russell said, “Our whole family has frequented the southwest Florida area — Estero specifically — since the 1980s, when my grandparents,” Louis Travalini Sr. and the late Rebecca Travalini, “bought their first place in Florida.
“You can imagine our excitement,” she said, when the family purchased the Fort Myers Beach property. “As our individual families grew, it was the perfect place to visit,” she said. “Multiple groups of family and friends have visited at least annually since.”
Russell’s earliest memories of Fort Myers Beach include Easter celebrations at the cottage, “the trolley rides, walking down to the Pier and the shops in Times Square, watching the Pirate Ship sail the Gulf, the mimes, ‘Silver Man’ and other entertainment by the Pier, getting too many henna tattoos to remember, the parasailing…” she recalled.
After the hurricane, the Fort Myers Beach Fishing Pier is now barely a skeleton, with post-Ian photos showing little remaining but the pilings underneath it.
As the deadly hurricane barreled toward the coast, Russell and her family monitored the latest updates from the Lee County Facebook page, she said, as well as videos posted by the residents.
The first glimpse they got of what had happened to their property “was from an aerial shot that was shared on a news page,” she said. “Since then, we have foraged through hundreds of random videos and aerial pictures that have been shared, to try to piece together any information we can find from afar.”
“Every time the news comes on, I’m just devastated,” Travalini said.
Local authorities in that area are still urging owners not to try to check on their properties, as cleanup and the search for missing people continues. The death toll in Lee County alone was 58 as of midweek, according to reports in the Orlando Sentinel newspaper.
Travalini said since most of the properties around their Florida home were rental properties, so she didn’t know many neighbors, but she expressed concern about the fate of an older woman she had known who lived across from their home.
“The devastation in the area is surreal,” Russell said. “Our memories will remain forever, and losing a beach cottage is sad, but seeing the people who lost everything is absolutely gut-wrenching,” she said.
“We have hope that they will prevail and build back even better than before,” she said.
The family has not decided yet whether they will rebuild on their lot, the two said this week.
“We were last there in September 2020,” Russell said. “We were just discussing plans” to make another trip, she said. Right now, though, their thoughts are with those who lost everything, “how to help with cleanup and what we can do to help provide supplies or support those in dire need,” she said.
“Southwest Florida, our hearts go out to you,” Travalini posted earlier this week on her Facebook page, along with a “broken heart” emoji.