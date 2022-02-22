The League of Women Voters of Sussex County (LWVSCDE) will host an online Zoom program, “Homelessness—the Heart of the Matter” from 4:30 to 6 p.m., on Thursday, March 10. A panel of experts will discuss the needs of homeless families in Sussex County from various perspectives.
Panelist Rita Landgraf is Professor of Practice and Distinguished Health & Social Services Administrator in Residence at the University of Delaware. Prior to joining the UD faculty, she served as cabinet secretary of the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services under Gov. Jack Markell.
Community advocate Judson Malone is executive director and co-founder of the non-profit Springboard Collaborative, whose mission is to build supportive transient living shelters and affordable housing communities.
Patricia “Tish” Galu, vice president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of the Wilmington Diocese, has been a long-term key member of the Sussex Housing Group. And Susan Kent, executive director of the non-profit Better Homes of Seaford Inc., is a board member of the Delaware Continuum of Care and the former executive director of Love Inc. in Seaford.
“During this exceptionally cold winter with a record-setting blizzard, the number of homeless families in Sussex County has continued to increase,” organizers noted. “This forum is an opportunity for the public to learn more about the scope of the problem and to hear about some proposed solutions.”
Attendees will be invited to participate in a question-and-answer period following the panelists’ presentations. To register for the online forum, go to www.sussexlwv.org or go directly to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqcO6srj8iEt38VkKVxsWWjBcW3TZ9wv9F.