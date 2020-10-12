The League of Women Voters of Delaware has published the finalized VOTE411 online Voters’ Guide, which outlines in detail the positions of candidates who are running for federal, state, county and municipal offices in the Nov. 3 general election.
The candidate descriptions for each race are posted side-by-side so that readers can view comparative biographical information, backgrounds and positions on key issues relevant to the race in which they are running. There are 88 races in Delaware this election year, from the U.S. president to county and municipal seats.
The candidate descriptions are one of many features on the VOTE411.org site, which is designed to provide nonpartisan information and resources that voters need to cast an informed vote and to ensure that their vote is counted. Voters can also check their registration status through the site, learn about voting options, identify their polling places, find out eligibility and ID information requirements, view upcoming candidate debates and forums, and more.
The Voters Guide is accessible at the League’s VOTE411.org website.
Informational sessions on voting options
In addition to the VOTE411 site, the League is partnering with Delaware Public Libraries to host a virtual voting information session Oct. 15 to help voters better understand the options available to them to vote in the general election.
Expanded absentee and vote-by-mail options, which have been made available to all registered voters in Delaware out of concerns about COVID-19, have created some confusion among the electorate, representatives noted, and the information session will help clarify many issues that are of concern to voters.
The session will be on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m. Voters can register for the session at DelawareLibraries.libcal.com/event/7009531.