The public is being invited to join the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays’ upcoming Citizens Advisory Committee — Citizens Café on Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m. to learn about the connection between land-use practices, flooding and reforestation.
The hybrid meeting will be held in person at the CIB’s office (39375 Inlet Road, Rehoboth Beach, at the Indian River Inlet) with a virtual option via Zoom. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/CACcafe.
“Population growth across the Inland Bays watershed is on the rise, driving increased development,” CIB representatives said. “Between 1992 to 2012 alone, the watershed has seen developed lands increase by 34 square miles, with a 14-square-mile reduction in upland forests. More impervious cover leads to increased stormwater runoff problems, flooding, and erosion. Responsible land-use practices and environmental restoration efforts are key to protecting the health of the Bays and the communities and wildlife who depend on them.”
Guest speaker Danielle Swallow, coastal hazards specialist for Delaware Sea Grant, will discuss how decisions about where to build and how to design communities directly influence local resilience to weather and climate hazards.
“Nature is our best defense against storms, erosion, and flooding. Nature-based green infrastructure is a form of capital that we need to maintain and grow,” said Swallow.
CIB Science & Restoration Coordinator Marianne Walch will join the conversation to present recent data on land-use and natural habitat changes occurring in the Inland Bays watershed. She will also provide information about CIB restoration projects designed to address issues of coastal resiliency and habitat loss.
More details about the Citizens Advisory Committee and the April 28 meeting can be found online at https://www.inlandbays.org/citizens-advisor/.