The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays’ will host its Citizens Advisory Committee “Citizens Café” on Thursday, April 28 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be both in-person and via hybrid teleconference call, offering people the chance to learn more about the connection between land-use practices, flooding and reforestation.
The hybrid meeting will be held in person at the CIB office at 39375 Inlet Road, Rehoboth Beach, at the Indian River Inlet— with a virtual option via Zoom. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/CACcafe.
Population growth across the Inland Bays watershed is on the rise, driving increased development. Between 1992 and 2012 alone, the watershed has seen developed lands increase by 34 square miles, with a 14-square mile reduction in upland forests. More impervious cover, including parking areas and structures, leads to increased stormwater runoff problems, flooding and erosion.
Responsible land-use practices and environmental restoration efforts are key to protecting the health of the Bays and the communities and wildlife who depend on them, according to the CIB.
Guest speaker Danielle Swallow, coastal hazards specialist for Delaware Sea Grant, will discuss how community decisions about where to build and how to design local communities directly influences local resilience to weather and climate hazards.
“Nature is our best defense against storms, erosion, and flooding. Nature-based green infrastructure is a form of capital that we need to maintain and grow,” said Swallow.
CIB Science & Restoration Coordinator Marianne Walch, will join the conversation to present recent data on land-use and natural habitat changes occurring in the Inland Bays watershed. She will also provide information about CIB restoration projects that address issues of coastal resiliency and habitat loss.
More details about the Citizens Advisory Committee and the April 28 meeting can be found online at https://www.inlandbays.org/citizens-advisor/.