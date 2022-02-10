When Lord Baltimore Elementary School fifth-grader Mariah Brenan-Gibbs won the Fire Prevention Week essay contest last fall, she was excited to try out the new bike she had won.
It soon became apparent, though, that the 20-inch bike was too small for Mariah, who at age 10, already stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall.
Instead of dwelling on what had to be a disappointment, Mariah decided, after talking to her grandparents, Karen and Mark Brenan, to offer the bike to a child the family knew.
“She already knew it was way too small,” Karen Brenan said. “Her grandpa said, ‘Why don’t you donate it?” Mariah agreed, and her grandparents promised her they’d replace the bike closer to her birthday in the spring.
“She was due for an upgrade,” Karen Brenan said, adding that Mariah was fine with waiting until spring.
Then, she said, the school called and told them that the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, which co-sponsored the essay contest, had been made aware of the too-small-bike situation and offered to give Mariah a bike that fit her better.
So, on Monday, Feb. 7, representatives of the Millville fire company, as well as the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, arrived at Lord Baltimore with a shiny, light teal, 26-inch Kent “Seachange” bike for Mariah.
When MVFC President Gregory Hocker walked to the front of teacher Holden Wingate’s classroom, he began by asking the students if they remembered who won the school contest? Fellow students definitely knew that their classmate Mariah had been the winner.
Hocker continued by telling the students that when Mariah went on to win at the county level, he and others from the fire company heard the story of how she, “out of the kindness of her heart, donated her bike to a needy family.”
Amid applause from students and staff, Hocker told Mariah that the fire company was giving her a brand-new bike. She walked to the front of the room, wiping tears from her eyes, and went straight to her grandmother, who enveloped her in a big hug.
Then, as her bike was rolled into the room, Hocker said, “Thank you, for being so kind.”
Mariah also received a new helmet to keep her safe on her new wheels, which she said she planned to take for a spin as soon as she got home from school.