By Susan Canfora
Newcomer Kimberley Kaan unseated Millsboro Town Council incumbent and Acting Mayor Tim Hodges in the Saturday, June 11, election, winning by 125 votes.
“Oh, my gosh. I’m excited and I’m stunned. It’s so overwhelming,” Kaan, 58, told Coastal Point soon after votes were counted and she was declared the winning Councilwoman to represent District 1.
“All day long I have had people coming. We set up a little tent in the parking lot at Town Hall during the election today. There was a steady stream of people, coming up to me saying, ‘I changed my plans and I’m here and I’m voting.’ They all said the same thing. They all said they want transparency,” she said Saturday evening.
A more open government was part of her platform during the campaign.
The election was from 1 to 7 p.m. and Acting Town Manager Jamie Burk issued results at 7:25 p.m. There were 444 votes cast. Hodges received 159 and Kaan garnered 284. One vote was cast without either candidate being selected. Election results were posted on the door of Town Hall after they were tabulated, Burk said.
Kaan will be sworn in during the Tuesday, July 5, Town Council meeting, as will Councilman John Thoroughgood, who ran unopposed for the seat representing District 2 and who did not reply to Coastal Point’s requests for an interview. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Hodges, 57, was running for his sixth consecutive three-year term on the Council. He did not reply to requests for comment Saturday, before or after the election.
“The whole campaign was a roller coaster. There were times I thought, ‘I got this’ and other times I thought, ‘Maybe I don’t.’ But when I saw how many people voted today, compared to the last election, last year, when only 39 people voted. That parking lot was swamped,” Kaan said.
Hodges, during an interview with Coastal Point during his campaign, attributed low voter turnout to the pandemic, but Kaan disagreed, saying the election wasn’t well enough advertised.
Hodges quickly organized a meet the candidates forum at the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department last Thursday evening, but did not invite local media to cover it, Kaan said. About 20 people attended and low voter turnout was again brought up, with Hodges repeating it was due to covid, Kaan said.
“People in the audience said, ‘No way,’ They said, ‘We didn’t come out to vote last year because we didn’t know about the election,’” she said.
“I have heard, ‘We never advertised before,’ ‘To do so now would be send a message about the candidates, ‘It’s the responsibility of the candidates to advertise the election’ and ‘It’s covered by the newspaper,’” Kaan said.
But Hodges has said election announcements are advertised in the newspaper, the town Website and publicly posted at Town Hall, the post office and the library “annually, on a regular schedule prior to elections.”
“This process has obviously been successful for many years, but I am open to listening to new ideas to get the information out in the future,” Hodges said.
Other Council members are Jim Kells, District 3, term expiring 2024; Larry Gum, term expiring 2023; Ron O’Neal, District 2, term expiring 2023; Brad Cordrey, District 1, term expiring 2024; and Faye Lingo, District 3, term expiring in 2023.