January is Human Relations Month in Delaware, started in 2009 to highlight the work of the State Human Relations Commission to promote understanding and acceptance of the diverse groups of people who call Delaware home. And in recognition of Human Relations Awareness Month, the Delaware State Human Relations Commission and the Division of Human Relations is planning a series of “Courageous Conversations” featuring individuals from various marginalized communities sharing their expectations, experiences, disappointments, fears and hopes.
“Courageous Conversation: Native American & Mexican American Lives” is set for Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., as a virtual event. Members of Delaware’s Native American tribes and Mexican American community, racial equity allies, social justice advocates and the public will participate.
“Sharing lived experiences through open and honest discussion requires courage, it invites understanding and it builds community. We learn that what unites us is greater than that which would divide us,” organizers said.
Prior “Courageous Conversations” have focused on Asian American residents in Delaware; future events will focus on women, the LGBTQ+ community and others.
Registration for the Jan. 19 event can be made online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-series-of-courageous-conversations-mexican-and-native-american-lives-tickets-245959209617.