Baltimore-based U.S. Wind Inc. announced this week that it has pledged $100,000 to Delaware’s Center for the Inland Bays (CIB). The funding will support the capital campaign behind the CIB’s master plan for the James Farm Ecological Preserve.
In recognition of the partnership, the CIB will name the new educational facility proposed for James Farm as the “U.S. Wind Environmental Education Center at the James Farm Ecological Preserve.”
Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse recalled recently, “We raised some money for the James Farm together in the early days. That [tract] is one of the key elements of the inland bay area — it is 175 acres and is in the same condition as it was when I was a kid.”
“James Farm runs along the Indian River,” noted Scuse. “You have the sandy shore and the wooded area” — two ecosystems for which Delaware is known. “The James Farm helps teach children how to protect the bays for the next generation — the students are really coming forward to learn” and this new grant will help future generations.
“The Center for the Inland Bays’ work to preserve, protect and restore Delaware’s inland bays is critically important,” said U.S .Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski. “We’re grateful to be partnering with such a trusted and effective Delaware organization and honored to lend our name to the U.S. Wind Environmental Education Center at the James Farm Ecological Preserve.”
“U.S. Wind’s commitment to clean, renewable energy and the health of our coast is tremendous,” said Chris Bason, executive director of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. “We’re honored to add U.S. Wind’s name to the Environmental Education Building that will be constructed as a part of the Master Plan for the James Farm Ecological Preserve.”
“Their support will greatly improve the Center’s capacity to educate and engage youth and adults in our efforts to restore the health of the Inland Bays and their watershed for decades to come,” Bason added.