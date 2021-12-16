Ridge Murray was like Clark Griswold when it came to Christmas and celebrating the holidays, said his former teachers and friends, especially when it was about those twinkle lights.
The John Hughes-scripted “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” film, starring a tall (like Ridge) Chevy Chase, was about the madcap adventures of a well-meaning dad who loves his family and tends to go overboard in his preparations — often with hysterically unexpected results.
Therefore, the tasteful but incredibly well-lit Christmas displays at both his alma mater Lord Baltimore Elementary and the school where his father, Bennett Murray, works, John M. Clayton Elementary, would have been a delight to the decorations-lover.
Lord Baltimore Elementary School (LB) Principal Pam Webb said that Murray attended LB from kindergarten through fifth grade and was a wonderful student. As part of the effort to honor Ridge Murray, the LB Art Department made window decorations including paperboard candles, along with adding some added battery-powered candles, to make it appear the school was “leaving a light on” for Ridge.
Lord’s Landscaping donated the twinkle lighting and special effects for the rotating display to really light the front of building, as well, said Webb. The entire effect made the Colonial-style building and cupola look like a real home for the holidays. Area residents were able to enjoy the special light show and candles during the weekend of Ridge Murray’s memorial service at Ocean View Church of Christ on Dec. 4 and the Sunday following.
In fact, Bennett and Dana Murray, his parents, came by Lord Baltimore at dusk to see the lighting last weekend and to thank the Lord Baltimore staff and community for its tribute to their son. They were truly touched, recounted Webb.
Bennett Murray is the vice principal at John M. Clayton Elementary School near Frankford. His wife, Dana Murray, is a para-professional with the Southern Delaware School for the Arts. Both are beloved members of the IRSD staff and community.
John M. Clayton Elementary also arranged a special exterior Christmas-light display this week in honor of Ridge Murray, according to IRSD Communications Director David Maull.
“They are also using it as a fundraising opportunity for the Ridge Murray scholarship fund,” he noted. “In fact, the JMC staff have encouraged community members to drive by the school between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. to see the lights and, if they wish, make a donation. Some local businesses have also helped with donations,” said Maull.
For information on how to help, contact JMC Principal Allisa Booth at the school at (302) 732-3808.
Murray noted for his work ethic
Ridge Murray spent his summers working at DiFebo’s restaurant in Bethany Beach. Jeff Osias, the restaurant’s proprietor, along with his wife, Lisa DiFebo Osias, said Ridge was a great worker at the restaurant for all five summers.
“Ridge was really an affable kid, with a great sense of humor — kind of dry, and that is my favorite,” said Osias. “He is the guy that you want to hang out with. He doesn’t have to be the cool guy in high school or college, because he was always self-assured and smart. He was a big guy and really tall, and so he never fit a single stereotype in high school.”
Osias, among others, recalled Ridge Murray being on the 2013 Indian River High School state championship soccer team and also having been a well-rounded youth in the area, with friends from many different groups.
For DiFebo’s, “He was sharp and started as a busboy, then became a food runner and then a server, because he was smart and could work hard. He was a local Sussex man and so we liked his demeanor. It’s amazing, but his best friend was named Rydge, and they worked for our restaurant together — and so that was a fun challenge for us.”
“He knew how to make us laugh!” said the restaurant owner.
Ridge Murray was a 2014 Indian River High School graduate. Donations toward the scholarship fund in his name may be made to the Indian River High School Alumni Association, and sent to 29772 Armory Rd., Dagsboro, DE 19939. Donors should write “Ridge Murray Scholarship” on the check memo line.