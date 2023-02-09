The University of Delaware Joseph R. Biden Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration’s Institute for Public Administration (IPA) is offering grant-writing assistance to municipalities interested in seeking Bipartisan Infrastructure Act funding or other state or federal government support. South Bethany is tapping into the resource for coastal-resiliency planning funds and potential infrastructure dollars to combat sea-level rise.
“Writing a grant means you need support to get through the hurdles,” said Troy Mix, associate director of the IPA, at an economic development luncheon held in Georgetown on Feb. 1. Also attending were 40 regional leaders, including Sussex County Councilman John Rieley, members of the Small Business Administration and executives from Delmarva Power.
“You need a grant-writer and a cheerleader,” said Mix. “Having a contractor and a champion helps elevate your proposal and gets your idea considered.”
“How can we speed the process?” asked Mix. “I would really like the Institute for Public Administration to have a campus in Sussex County. Let’s hire one person who has a home here. Consider that an open invitation to help grow our staff to support your economic development.”
The IPA’s focus is on the “material needs to help provide for our families, which is really our first metric,” said Mix. “Infrastructure funding for South Bethany is going to be mission-critical for them. We will have two of our three GAP managers to help the mayor and the town manager, and we are moving in to these communities to show them how they can be more effective in securing the needed grants.”
The Grant Assistance Program (GAP) is a state-funded initiative that provides free technical grant assistance to local governments for infrastructure initiatives and other competitive and formula grant opportunities. Housed within the UD Joseph R. Biden Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration’s Institute for Public Administration (IPA), the program launched in August 2022 and is now fully-staffed, with three grant specialists to support the needs of Delaware’s communities. The GAP program is funded by a bond issue, for five years, and has hired three staff.
“For most of our communities, it’s too much of a technical lift to complete the grant-writing,” noted Mix. “We will do the work and have already connected with 30 communities in the state. We will see the needle move on federal and state funding in Delaware. We can help you with capacity and will move at your pace to meet the federal grant deadlines.”
While the program works with all local governments in Delaware, outreach and support are especially focused on local governments that typically lack the resources and capacity to compete for large-scale infrastructure funding opportunities, including rural or under-served communities.
For example, GAP is currently working with the Towns of Milford and Slaughter Beach to secure grant funding for a pedestrian multi-use pathway along Route 36.
Additionally, the UD program is supporting the Towns of South Bethany and Bowers Beach in their efforts to obtain funding for resiliency projects designed to offset impacts of climate change. GAP provides a wide array of technical assistance and support services.
Mix added that UD is assisting Tailbangers in Millsboro, as a private company, with expansion plans and featured their owners on a podcast he hosts called “First State Insights.” Lisa St. Claire is a founder of the dog-treat company and was a guest on the show.
“We want to tell the stories of founders and entrepreneurs in the region and now have 85 episodes recorded,” noted Mix.
UD’s Institute of Public Affairs just celebrated its 50th anniversary working in Delaware and now is expanding its services to local towns.
“We want to make economic prosperity in Delaware a focus and envision it for the next 50 years.”
Two of the grant writers who will most likely work with South Bethany locally are Lori Spagnolo and Chase Barnes, who Mix said also plays a lead role in the South Bethany work. Mayor Tim Saxton has proposed a kick-off meeting with the UD grant writers and administrators later this month.
The participants in the UD meeting in Georgetown also discussed previous work products of the IPA, including: the Sussex County Economic Development Action Plan, the economic impact of the Freeman Stage and how the now-renamed Freeman Arts Pavilion might drive additional businesses and families to live and work in the region. The IPA helped produce a “Broadband Plan for Delaware and a Delaware Financial Technology (Fin Tech) Future,” looking at what the workforce could support and training opportunities for high-tech jobs.