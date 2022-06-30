Among international students working in the Bethany Beach area this summer are about 10 Turkish young men and women, one who has developed a fondness for Dunkin Donuts.
“You know, Dunkin? I like the vanilla with the cream. It’s sweet. I like sweet,” said Karem Ficici, gathered with others from Turkey who were enjoying the 15th annual American-Style Picnic at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach Tuesday evening.
All of them received shopping bags filled with sandwiches, chips and desserts and they took home baseball caps, sunscreen, T-shirts and more than 70 door prizes that included beach towels, tote bags, gift cards and complimentary visits to salons.
Members of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church were there with information about the free use of bicycles.
Foods and items were donated by local businesses.
Students learned to play corn hole and sat at a table concentrating on chess, with a few who didn’t know the game making it a platform for checkers. An Ocean View Police officer mingled with them, as did Bill Gay, coordinator of the annual event, church pastor the Rev. Victoria Pretti and other church members.
Students were from countries including Thailand, Russia, Romania, Turkey, Belarus, Montenegro, Dominican Republic and Jamaica.
“It’s very nice here in America. Nice and peaceful,” said Emin Coban of Turkey, who had arrived three days earlier and is employed by Vacasa, in the laundry department.
Playing corn hole for the first time was Nikola Kreca of Montenegro, a pleasant and talkative young man who smiled at the good-natured ribbing from his two friends, also from the little country next to Croatia and opposite of Italy, about an hourlong flight from Rome.
All of them are living and working in housekeeping at The Bellmoor Inn & Spa in Rehoboth Beach.
Kreca hadn’t yet tasted American pizza because he only eats healthful foods and “is always calculating calories,” friend Vasilije Jokovic said with a smile, adding he was pleased to discover Grotto pizza topped with pepperoni.
“I’m not an athlete but I train a little bit,” Kreca said.
“I haven’t tried pizza, no, only chicken. I tried McDonald’s. The grease makes it taste better. We don’t have McDonald’s in our country but it’s in some countries near ours,” he said.
Jokovic has also sampled beef, turkey and chicken, all prepared American style, and all that he found tasty.
Their friend Alen Jonuz called the picnic “great” and recalled landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City when he arrived in America after a 12-hour flight, and visiting Times Square in Midtown Manhattan.
“That’s a very big city with a lot of people,” he said. By comparison, Rehoboth Beach is “small, but very nice with nice people,” he said.
The men have been here about three weeks and work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We are still looking for a second job,” Jokovic said, rating the International Picnic “amazing.”
“We didn’t hear about these kinds of things in Rehoboth. I love it here. We were very interested in this program. Not many people get in,” he said.
The three Montenegro natives speak English well and said they learned the language from watching YouTube videos and playing games on the Internet and from talking to Americans who bring their ships to ports in Montenegro to refuel.
Cindy Mejia from Dominican Republic, a Caribbean country east of Haiti, was playing chess with Fran Hasson, a church member.
“I love to play chess and I’ve played a lot, but she is really good,” Hasson said, describing herself as so competitive she wouldn’t even let her children win.
“I’m OK,” Mejia said with a smile, adding she learned English at a governmental program.
The picnic, she said, was “really good,” adding, “I needed this.”
At a table nearby, Fah Nichakorn Arunpanu and Ice Pinyapat Sirisoponwat, both from Thailand, in southeast Asia, and both who have been in America about one month, were socializing.
“There are very nice people in American and this is a nice event,” Sirisoponwat said.
“The food is a lot different. In my country it is spicy. Here it is not spicy. Everybody is very nice. In the morning when you’re riding your bike people say, ‘Good morning,’” she said.
The women both work as prep cooks at Sunshine Crepes in Bethany Beach.
Jevaughn Roache of Jamaica, an island country in the Caribbean, is working as a laundry specialist for Vacasa and enjoyed attending the picnic, playing corn hole and meeting those from different countries.
In his final year of college, Roache, who has a fondness for American fried chicken, is studying shipping and movement in college and hopes to be an immigration officer.
Santana Richards, also from Jamaica, is in the United States for the second time.
“I like it, but I miss my mom and dad and I have a baby niece. She is 1. Last year when I came to America she was only two weeks old. When I came back she was so grown and she was creeping. Now I call her and talk to her and she remembers me,” Richards said.
The picnic, planned again this year after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, is always “just a wonderful time when so many friendships are made,” said Bill Gay, who coordinates it.
“Many of these students stay in touch with us over the years,” he said.
During the height of the pandemic, he heard from former students who asked if protective face masks were needed and volunteered to send them to America.
Others have invited their American friends to attend their weddings or be their children’s godparents, thanks to relationships that began at the annual outings.
“In years past at the picnic we have walked around trying to befriend the kids and small groups of us would invite small groups of them into our homes for dinners. As the summer went on, we would find out the kids enjoyed doing that the most and we’d have bigger and bigger groups. This year we will be inviting them to enjoy dinner somewhere outside, because of covid, on the beach or at Holt’s Landing, maybe a walk through Assawoman because covid is still here,” Gay said.
“These kids are in college, in graduate school. Some are already engineers, lawyers. They are coming to America to learn English better because that is the key to their life success and to live the American dream. These are the best of the best. They will someday be the business leaders and the leaders of their countries,” he said.