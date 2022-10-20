The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) has been awarded more than $4.5 million in government funding — $909,000 per year for five years — to build its science technical capacity, develop living shorelines in the inland bays, improve poor water quality in the bays and expand programs at the James Farm Ecological Preserve in Ocean View.
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) met with CIB representatives on Tuesday last week to deliver the news and discuss how the CIB can meet its ecological goals. He also discussed clean drinking water, the SHORRE Act he is sponsoring for shoreline health, and new legislation through his role as chair of the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee.
“The infrastructure law helps us build roads, support our highways and bridges, modernize our ports, but it also provides important funding for our waterways like the inland bays and for safe drinking water,” said Carper. “Delaware has done a great job standing up our projects from the original bill in terms of our public infrastructure.”
“There is a real ‘thirst’ for fixing our public works, including our safe and clean drinking water supply,” the senator said with a smile. More seriously, Carper added that there are still places in Delaware where the water isn’t safe to drink. “We go to so many areas where water isn’t safe, with the lead pipes, and we are going to upgrade these systems,” he said.
Carper visited the Center for Inland Bays offices near the Indian River and Rehoboth Bay to discuss a recent grant award from the National Estuary Program for CIB to execute its Comprehensive Conservation & Management Plan (CCMP). The new $909,000 per year grant will help to restore and maintain the water quality and ecological integrity of the Delaware Inland Bays system. Activities under the project include: habitat restoration, watershed monitoring, and local education and outreach efforts. The goal of the multi-year funding is improved water quality locally, improved coastal habitat conditions, and increased community awareness and knowledge on environmental matters.
Anna Fagan, deputy director of the CIB, said, “The research funding will be used for our estuary science work, and we also will direct funds for diversity, equity, inclusion and justice [DEIJ] training for our board and our staff.”
“The federal funding is a chance to build capacity,” said Fagan. “We have been stretched very thin and now we have a strong funding source for growth. The important momentum we gain may help us sustain this growth after 2026.”
The CIB will be gaining two installments of the funds for 2022 and 2023 fiscal years at the same time, with $1.8 million to be released from the appropriation.
The initial funds will be leveraged for the CIB habitat plan for wildlife, for living shorelines work to help with sea-level rise and with a water quality index. Sussex County development impact will also be studied further.
The organization will soon be releasing its annual State of the Bays research report, which documents water quality and recreational opportunity in the region. Last month, the CIB released its Economic Valuation of the Inland Bays, placing the dollar impact of the waterways on the local Sussex County economy at $4.5 billion and supporting 35,000 jobs, including home construction, tourism and recreation.
“We have an amazing asset here, with a powerful economic value, and we need to protect it,” Fagan added. Fagan said bays water quality remains at a “fair” to “poor” level. She said people would be surprised at the pollution impact and runoff that the bays absorb.
“Water is so precious here,” said Kate Grasso, Carper’s press secretary.