The Independent Party of Delaware (IPoD) held its organization meeting on Jan. 16 and elected a number of officers.
Elected on a 6-0 vote were: State Chairman Mark Turley, State Secretary Catherine Stonestreet-Purcell, Secretary General Wolfgang von Baumgart, Vice Chairman Phil Dyer, Creative Director Kathy DeMatteis and Special Operations Director Don Ayotte.
“The IPoD reaffirms its commitment to government reform and individual constitutional liberty in the greater public interest through a more realistic, practical and constructive post-political approach to problem-solving in the face of increasing national tensions, and partisan division,” they said.