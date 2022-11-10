Although results remained unofficial Wednesday morning, no surprises were expected, and indications were that all incumbents will remain in office in the races for Sussex County Council seats representing Districts 4 and 5, state representative for District 41 and Sussex County sheriff.
State Rep. Rich Collins, a Republican who represents District 41, easily defeated non-partisan contender Joseph DiPasquale, getting 6,629 votes, or 86 percent, to DiPasquale’s 1,068 votes.
Sussex County Sheriff Robert Lee, also a Republican, will receive a third four-year term, soundly winning over James Brittingham. Lee received 61,644 votes, or 82 percent, to Brittingham’s 12,884 votes.
Sussex County Councilman Doug Hudson, representing District 4, and Councilman John Rieley, representing District 5, both won a second four-year term.
Republican Hudson defeated newcomer Democrat Nathan Mitchell, with 64 percent of the vote. Hudson received 15,189 and Mitchell garnered 8,668 votes.
Republican Rieley received 10,629 votes, for 63 percent, and contender Billy Edwards, a Democrat, got 37 percent or 6,124 votes.
Hudson, reached early Wednesday, said he was proud he and Mitchell “ran a very clean race.”
“I don’t have anything bad to say about him at all. I appreciate the votes and the support, that people trust me to serve the county,” Hudson added.
A retired Delaware State Police trooper, Hudson said he will continue to focus on public safety and affordable housing, with an emphasis on making purchasing homes more affordable.
Public safety, he said, is “the most important aspect of any government body” and his “No. 1 priority in any decision.”
“The council supplements the state police with approximately $3.8 million for 22 extra troopers in our county. This year, the County increased our budget by $800,000 for fire and EMS,” he said while speaking at an event during his campaign.
“Another important issue facing Sussex County is land-use decisions. And when it comes to land use, it’s important to keep our balance — the balance between the growth we are seeing in Sussex, while maintaining our rural, coastal character and, at the same time, providing the services that our residents and visitors have come to expect; also, the balance between property rights and the development pressure the county is experiencing,” Hudson said.
Rieley, reached by the Coastal Point late on Election Day, said he was “very pleased and humbled with the results” and “grateful for the vote of confidence expressed by the people today.”
“I will endeavor to serve with dedication and integrity,” he said.
Previously, Rieley — who was elected in 2018 and who owns Rieley Farm near Millsboro — said, if re-elected, he would tackle “the rapid pace of development in the past few years” that he said has created challenges, including making sure that DelDOT spends money for road improvements they have budgeted, improving the supply of affordable housing, maintaining adequate funding for first-responders and public safety.
Republican Collins, during the campaign, said he wants to see a change to current state law that, he said, gives any governor “unlimited power to declare an emergency and create law without approval by the General Assembly.”
“These powers were abused during the pandemic,” he asserted. “Second, most Delaware citizens don’t know that DNREC is working on state regulations that will eliminate the sale of gas or diesel vehicles by 2035. If passed, it will be a major disaster for our economy and for our liberties, and it must be stopped,” he added. “I worked with state officials for many years successfully defending individual liberties before being elected. Being a representative is a continuation of that work. The major qualification for any elected official is that a majority of the voters trust him or her to represent their interests. I am a retired insurance agent, business owner, and was a teacher many years ago. I am currently a small farmer and understand the issues faced by farm families. I believe in telling voters what I really believe. I don’t use political jargon.
“When I make a promise, I keep it,” Collins added. “For example, I ran on not voting for more taxes, and I’ve never voted for a tax increase. I am accessible. I hold a coffee every month, I have been on radio weekly for years, and I will take your calls at (302) 381-1610,” Collins said.
Republican Lee, who has served as sheriff for the past eight years, was a Seaford Police Department officer for 25 years, and worked 10 more years with the Fugitive Unit for the Attorney General’s Office before running for sheriff.
“There are no real issues in regard to what we are doing right now. We have overcome many obstacles during the virus, the COVID time, and created awareness that have made us better able to be successful in the execution of sheriff sales and delivery of legal documents,” he said. Lee said he and his staff “will continue to handle legal documents, sheriff sales and munition postings and delinquencies,” he said.
If he was re-elected, he said, he wants to better educate the public about the duties of the sheriff’s office
Statewide voter turnout was 43 percent, with 325,620 of the 762,908 registered voters going to the polls on Tuesday.