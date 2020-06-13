By Susan Canfora
Incumbent Millsboro Town Councilman Larry Gum defeated challenger Denise Blake by 25 votes in the annual town election on Saturday, June 13.
Gum, who represents the at-large district, received a total of 77 votes and Blake received 52.
Three seats on the seven-member Town Council were available for re-election, those currently held by Mayor Michelle Truitt, representing District 3, Councilman Ron O’Neal, District 2, and Gum. All of those positions took effect in 2017 and end in 2022.
Other Council members are Tim Hodges, District 1, term expiring in 2022; John Thoroughgood, District 2, term expiring in 2022; James Kells, District 3, term expiring in 2021; and Brad Cordrey, District 1, term expiring in 2021.
The Council will reorganize in July, at which time the mayor and officers will be decided. Council members serve three-year terms and receive a small payment of about $200 annually.