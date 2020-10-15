Clutching on for dear life in the Atlantic Ocean, the young woman was still panicking and risked pulling her rescuer underwater, too. John Belanger, 28, had assisted other swimmers before, but never so seriously had he considered having to let go again.
Belanger is no lifeguard. He never joined the college swim team. But he grew up learning rescue techniques from his mother and her beach-patrol captain brother — both lifeguards in their day. Now, when he sees fellow civilians unable to cope with heavy surf, he feels confident — and compelled — to dive in.
And this gal was strong. Like Belanger, she appeared to be at least 6 feet tall and athletic, but now the ocean was towing her out to sea on a rip current near South Bethany. From land, Belanger saw panic in her eyes. He swam to their assistance as she clung to (and threatened to swamp) her own swimming partner.
“I got them untangled. … I said, ‘I’m here. You can let go of her,’” and the other young man returned to shore. But the woman “bear-hugged me” in deep water as Belanger tried to get a foothold on the seabed and push them forward toward shore.
“I was getting nervous of that. If I can’t get away from when she’s holding me, I’m gone, too.”
Finally, they got close enough for the waves to spit them onto shore.
After thanking Belanger profusely, the young woman sat very still for more than an hour, just watching the sea, he recalled.
“The ocean is always something that, regardless of however much swimming [skill] you have … you could also be in danger of sinking,” Belanger said. “The water’s scary. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Summers at the Delaware shore have been Belanger’s constant in life. Originally from Florida and with a decade spent in Boston, while growing up he spent summers skimboarding and body-surfing in Delaware.
“I’ve pulled a number of people out of the water, just during times when the lifeguards aren’t there,” he said, estimating that he’s approaching 10 total assists over the years.
“Things slow down, and you’re just nervous, for sure,” he described the moment of diving in. Despite the adrenaline of this big moment, he’s ultimately being “overcautious. Someone’s in danger, and you could lose them here. … I’m not thinking about too much other than just watching the next set of waves.”
His mom and uncle “just taught us really well growing up,” said Belanger, whose sister has also jumped in to assist swimmers. “It just happens at times [with] people who aren’t comfortable going in the water” either missing the beach safety signs, swimming after the lifeguards retire at 5 p.m. during lifeguard season or swimming at drive-on beaches where lifeguards aren’t deployed.
But the ocean is unlike a bay or swimming pool. People need to be actively aware in the water. Rip currents pull swimmers straight out and away from the beach, working beneath the surface to pull water back to sea.
“People panic, and they try to swim right against it,” Belanger said, “instead of swimming parallel to the shore, [which is] the easiest way to get out of it.”
Drowning often doesn’t mean yelling and splashing for help. There is a quieter panic.
“Usually, at those points, people who can’t swim well, they’re not yelling — they’re pretty much just trying to gasp for air,” said Belanger. He said he looks for “a lot of sudden body movements, when you see the big whites of people’s eyes from far away. You can see the fear in their eyes.”
He doesn’t stay in contact with people he’s helped, but he knows the relief of reaching dry land.
They “lay there for a while, trying to catch their breath … and they kind a go through a humbling or eye-opening experience that they could have been lost.”
Family friend Kevin McGrath has also witnessed Belanger in action — almost in the exact same spot as where the young woman was rescued.
“No one had any business jumping into the water that day,” McGrath recalled of the beach conditions one day several years ago. Despite the ocean still heaving from a recent hurricane, several families dove in near South Bethany to enjoy the waves.
McGrath noticed the rip current first, escaped to shore and notified the others.
“John Belanger made sure I was OK, and realized that his future stepmother and my daughter’s high school friend were in big trouble,” despite both being champion swimmers. “John signaled them to swim with the current instead of fighting the massive undertow. … Both of them followed John down the beach, and he jumped in to save them at almost the exact place where he saved the young lady.
“It gives you a sense of gratitude,” McGrath said. “I believe that John was there because it was his calling to make sure these people did not succumb to the waves, so they can go and help others. And that includes me!”
These two incidents occurred beyond the southernmost end of South Bethany, near the drive-on York Beach surf-fishing vehicle crossing, which is part of Fenwick Island State Park. But the State doesn’t put lifeguards at drive-on beaches that are intended for surf-fishing, though many people risk swimming there without lifeguard supervision.
Belanger said he wonders about other methods for public safety. He suggested daily surf warning flags, or installation of life preservers along the beaches. Perhaps floatation devices should be part of the standard equipment that surf-fishers carry on their trucks, he said.
By day, Belanger works in accounting and finance, and he said he prefers the small entrepreneur to big business. On the weekend, he said, he is going to start storing a floatation device in his own vehicle, to assist future swimmers in need.
“You always need to look out for others, and if you are in a situation like that, do what you can,” Belanger said. That could mean yelling for help, calling 911 or diving in the water.
Water rescue is dangerous if you’re not trained, or if the situation gets away from you, with heavy currents or victim panic.
“But then again, what happens if you don’t try?” Belanger said. “I’m always going to run in, or try.”