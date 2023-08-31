A four-hour hurricane preparedness training session at the Ocean View Police Department recently attracted about 50 government officials, including town managers, mayors and first-responders from several area municipalities, all dedicated to keeping townsfolk safe.
Presented by the National Disaster Prevention Training Center at the University of Hawaii, the training, on Aug. 23 at the police department, covered the basics of hurricane science, including how storms are formed, storm tracking and when to evacuate, Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said.
“In addition to the lecture part of it, we were broken into groups and did scenarios to come up with different ways to prepare and respond if there was flooding, if somebody was stranded, also how to prepare your equipment, how the storm will affect you, public awareness… and it ended with recovery,” McLaughlin said, adding that one instructor is a retired fire chief from the Boston area and the other is a broadcast meteorologist from the Norfolk area.
“Their national disaster training center is one of several centers that falls under the federal umbrella. They all fall under the FEMA umbrella. FEMA contracts out with the University of Hawaii to do the hurricane training. They have one university that just focuses on storm preparedness,” McLaughlin said.
The 2023 hurricane season began on June 1 and will continue through the end of November. To be classified as a Category 1 hurricane, winds have to be at least 74 mph. A major Category 5 hurricane would have winds up to 252 mph.
Hurricanes are named alphabetically, alternating between men’s and women’s names, with this year’s starting with Arlene, Brent, Cindy and Dawn, and ending with Sean, Tammy, Vince and Whitney. Early this week, Tropical Storm Idalia was in the Gulf of Mexico, headed for the Florida coast.
“During training, we talked about the big hazard with hurricanes being that everybody thinks of the wind, but it’s really the storm surge from the ocean that is the deadliest. That kills more people than wind,” McLaughlin said.
Ocean View is a few miles inland from the ocean, but that doesn’t mean flooding couldn’t occur.
When Hurricane Katrina, a Category 5 storm, made its first landfall near New Orleans in 2005, the storm surge was so strong it caused flooding 12 miles away. There was a 27-foot surge that went 6 miles inland, and in many areas it went up to 12 miles inland along bays and rivers.
McLaughlin emphasized that number — “12 miles away. For us, that’s like to Selbyville. So it absolutely could happen here,” McLaughlin said.
During training, those attending learned that, even with the best science, predictions can be difficult and way off base, because the storm’s path can change minute to minute.
The cone meteorologists refer to when they discuss hurricanes on TV news broadcasts shows the areas that could be impacted by the eye of the storm, allowing for forecast errors and variations, McLaughlin said.
“Even if you are outside the cone, you’re not outside danger, by any means. That’s a big misunderstanding,” he said.
It’s important that the public heed warnings about hurricanes and prepare for them by evacuating, if that is ordered, and having medication, bottled water and snacks in a prepared kit, he said.
“Look what happened in Hawaii,” he added of the recent wildfires there that decimated towns and killed many. “You never know when somebody is going to beat on your door and say, ‘You have to go’ because of a storm or a gas leak, a fire, a hurricane. You have to be able to move quick. We found everybody agreed it was very insightful training and it was interesting,” McLaughlin said.
He is currently planning a winter storm-preparedness seminar.