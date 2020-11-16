Officials from Beebe Healthcare, Bayhealth and the Blood Bank of Delmarva join together on Nov. 16 at Beebe's Lewes campus to appeal to the public to donate blood, with school-based donation drives canceled due to the pandemic. Pictured, from left, are: Ralph Groves, Blood Bank of Delmarva account manager; Rachele Allison, Blood Bank of Delmarva's Donor Services Technical Operations director; Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare; Megan Johnson, Blood Bank of Delmarva manager of product services; and Tony Prado, communications specialist, Blood Bank of Delmarva.