The question of increasing the harvest of horseshoe crabs, for bait or other uses, and reinstating the permitted harvest of female horseshoe crabs has pitted traditional allies in Delaware’s bays and coastlines — environmental organizations including Audubon, Conserve Wildlife Foundation and Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) — against scientific organizations including the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
The science may state that the population of horseshoe crabs is now so abundant that fisheries managers may increase harvest limits and lift the ban on female crabs taken as bait, but environmental sentiment says don’t touch the females who lay the precious horseshoe crab eggs.
Last week, ASMFC hosted a public hearing on the issue, with a broad range of speakers and attendees. The issue is volatile because the endangered species-listed red knot bird depends on horseshoe crab eggs for its during migration and thus its survival. Meanwhile, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has weighed-in that an increased harvest of male and female horseshoe crabs has less than a 1 percent chance of impacting migratory shore birds, and the red knot in particular. The birds fly over the Mid-Atlantic, and Delaware’s shorelines, including Mispillion Harbor, are prime feeding grounds for the red knot.
Caitlin Starks is the senior fishery management plan coordinator for ASMFC and provided the scientific overview of the horseshoe crab population.
The public is being encouraged to comment on the horseshoe crab harvest issue until Sept. 30, and the board will make a final approval in November. For more information, the plans can be reviewed at www.asmfc.org.
“The adaptive resource management framework has managed the horseshoe crab in the bay fishery for years, and it considers both the horseshoe crab population and the viable populations of shorebirds and the threatened red knot,” said Starks.
“The goal here is to ensure the harvest of horseshoe crab is maximized but that we maintain the stopover habitat of these birds and not limit the abundance of eggs or stopover populations.”
Starks added that new data sources, new modelling software and other tools available to fisheries management means that the way horseshoe crabs are counted has been updated. In fact, the older software used for counts is “no longer functional on computers,” Starks said, “so new programs and models gave more certainty to the lifecycles of horseshoe crab and the red knot.”
The revised models will now set the bait harvest of female horseshoe crabs, stated AFMFC.
“The status quo is not an option,” Starks noted.
The fisheries models are precision-based, with aerial counts, integrated population reviews and understanding of Arctic snow levels and ice melt impacting sea-level rise, as well as recounts and re-sightings of bird populations.
Since 2012, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) has used an adaptive resource management (ARM) framework to guide harvest of horseshoe crabs in the Delaware Bay region. The ARM framework incorporates both shorebird and horseshoe crab abundance levels to set optimized harvest limits for horseshoe crabs of Delaware Bay origin.
The ARM framework links population dynamics models for horseshoe crabs and red knots to make annual harvest recommendations that inform the permitted harvest of horseshoe crabs.
The Delaware Bay quota for four states drawing horseshoe crabs from its fisheries is 523,148 harvests of all individuals. The new options would include 50,000 females minimum and up to 150,000 females. Another option would include 500,000 males and no females. The State of New Jersey has determined that these unique creatures may not be harvested for bait fish.
Chris Bason, former executive director of the CIB and author of a recent Economic Valuation of the Inland Bays report — which includes fisheries output — questioned the optimal harvest options.
He asked the fisheries manager on the virtual hearing, “Why does it vary for females? The male harvest at the maximum levels [in place] will not impact the red knot populations.”
“The board and the states can still choose not to adopt the female horseshoe crab harvest option,” added Bason on the call.
The CIB is a signatory to the Horseshoe Crab Recovery Coalition. The organization quoted Eric Stiles, president and CEO of New Jersey Audubon, who stated, “Now is not the time to move forward with a proposal that further destabilize horseshoe crab, and red knot, populations along the Delaware Bay. Rushing such a decision could have tragic consequences for both species and the overall ecosystem of the Bay.”
Allen Burgenson of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical company Lonza, which uses the blue blood of the horseshoe crab to create lifesaving products, said the current crab population supports the potential harvest change.
“There are 40 million horseshoe crabs in the Delaware Bay right now,” he said. “I believe the sex ratio is two males to one female. So, noodling through the math in my head, that gives you about 13 million [female] horseshoe crabs,” he said before the hearing.
“The red knot is a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act and currently not showing the numbers we would like to see to allow harvest of one of their main food sources,” said representatives of the National Wildlife Federation before the session.
“If red knots drop or fall below a critical population value,” said Starks, “you would get no credit for the female harvest numbers” under the ARM, “and the red knot will have remained intact even at the 50,000 female harvest range.” She predicted they will not see a scenario “where the endangered red knot will have fallen below a math threshold.”
Starks reminded the seminar audience and stakeholders that the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service did an evaluation of the new ARM methodology.
“We see a less than 1 percent chance of red knot decline based on female harvest,” said Starks. “The Service has looked at this formula and says that there is not likely to be a reduced take of red knot.”
One environmentalist countered that assertion, saying, “We are ceding the amount of red knot, and we have not even met our goals yet to restore red knot populations. We are not seeing the eggs on the beach or the horseshoe crab spawning on the Delaware shores” that are needed.