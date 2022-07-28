This will not be the first time Sarah Hoban has competed at the Lower Sussex Little League complex in Roxana.
No, like so many other young people in the community, the Millville native began her softball journey at the facility when she was 8 — playing baseball at the time, because softball wasn’t available yet for the younger girls. In fact, she played in Little Leagues in Roxana until she was 17. She then began coaching at the fields when her oldest daughter, Lily, started playing.
“And now I’m on the board,” as vice president of softball, said Hoban, smiling at her long relationship with Lower Sussex. “I was raised in a family that believes in that — contributing to the community and trying to give back when we can. It’s a great opportunity to be able to do that here, at a place that my family has always loved.”
She’s beginning a new chapter there now, as head coach of the softball team that will represent District 3 in the Senior League Softball World Series, starting Monday, Aug. 1. This is the 15th year that Roxana has hosted the event. And it is the first time there will be a truly local team playing against the world’s best, at home. That is not lost on the Hobans.
And that’s only a part of their remarkable World Series story.
A dream a long time in the making
Hoban has been taking her daughters to the Series each August since they were old enough to watch. Lily, the oldest, and Gracie would watch with their friends as the athletes displayed their talents on the field, and would then cautiously approach the teenage players between games, hunting for autographs.
“It’s crazy, because I feel like I looked at those girls like, ‘They’re so good. They’re so big. They’re doing these really big things,’” said Lily Hoban. “I was thinking it would just be crazy if this was me some day, and now it is. I really hoped it would happen, but it’s just wild that it’s actually happening.”
“Same thing,” said Gracie Hoban. “When I was younger, I was begging them to sign for me. It was like [softball legend] Jenny Finch just signed my ball or something. They were awesome. Never in a million years would I think that I’d be that, you know?”
Lily and her mother came tantalizingly close to a World Series birth just three short years ago. Their Major League Softball team made it to the Eastern Regionals in Connecticut before falling in the semifinals. A lot of those same girls are on this year’s team and are finding some satisfaction in making it all the way to the World Series.
“My favorite thing about it is all the girls on the team,” said Lily Hoban. “I play travel ball with them on Tribe, and most of the team is almost the same team we took to Connecticut. That’s so cool that we get to do it over again together.”
“It was very exciting watching them play in Connecticut, and this is even going to be better,” said Susan Lyons, publisher of the Coastal Point, mother of Sarah Hoban, and grandmother to Lily and Gracie. “I couldn’t be more excited, or more proud, of them.”
“When we were in Connecticut, I was overwhelmed by how much support we had back home, with all the text messages and phone calls and emails,” said Sarah Hoban. “We are just so excited to get out there and play for all of them, and for all of us.”
A family affair
Andy Lyons loved ball. Little League Baseball. Softball. The Baltimore Orioles. Two kids hitting Whiffle balls in a playground. It didn’t matter to Lyons. He loved ball.
He coached his daughter Sarah’s team when she was a young player in Little League and travel ball, and then he helped out with the travel-ball teams she coached over the years. He was that positive voice in the dugout, offering encouragement and hope to every player and coach. If he wasn’t helping out as a coach, he was cheering as a proud father and grandfather. And one of his absolute favorite events of any calendar year was the Senior League Softball World Series.
“Andy loved the World Series,” said his wife, Susan. “And he loved volunteering. He and Charles Bireley were the team that did the scoreboard and kept the scorebook at Layton Field, and they loved doing it. He couldn’t wait to get that call every year.”
Lyons passed away unexpectedly last fall. In honor of his years of service to Lower Sussex Little League, the organization honored him and the family this spring by naming one of their fields after him during opening ceremonies for the Little League season.
And, yes, his daughter and two granddaughters are scheduled to compete on Lyons Field during the World Series.
“It means a lot because of how much Grandpa loved the World Series,” said Lily. “It’s still crazy that we’re all playing, and because of how much he loved it. … It’s even crazier that we’re doing it on a field with his name on it. He’s not here, and he’d have loved to have been here. But he’s here. He is here.”
“He’ll be watching them,” said Susan. “He’ll be there in spirit.”
Sarah Hoban admitted she thought about her team being out here for this World Series over and over again throughout the years. The reality is different than she imagined, but every bit as poignant.
“There’s no doubt I’ve been thinking about this,” said Hoban. “I’ve been dreaming about it, right along with these girls since they were younger. In those thoughts, he was always in it. I always imagined hearing his voice or seeing him in the press box with a bright yellow or orange volunteer shirt, and I’d always imagine that I’d be out coaching at third and seeing him in the press box.
“It’s going to be different, but at the same time, I’m honored to play some games on Lyons Field in his honor and memory. I don’t know that there are words to describe it.”
“It means more now,” said Gracie Hoban. “With the field and everything… it’s like you want it for him. You want to win it.”
A special team
The team will always hold a historical place in the annals of the Senior League Softball World Series for being the first “local” team to make it, and that holds a lot of significance for the Lyons and Hoban crew. The head coach thinks it’s special largely because of the individuals who play on the team.
“We are so blessed to have such a great group of kids,” said Sarah Hoban. “We have 16 girls on this roster, and I wish we could have taken 25. Every one of those kids brings great families who are so supportive of what we’re doing in every single way.”
Hoban pointed out the contributions of her assistant coaches, Ed McHale and Chad Hall. Team mother Amy Hall is Chad’s wife, and Sarah shook her head talking about how much they do.
“Chad and Amy, they are so supportive,” said Sarah. “And they’re our best friends,” she said, along with Sarah’s husband, Bill. “Ed McHale, I mean, he has just been out here volunteering and helping out, and I talked him into coaching with us. He’s just awesome.”
But at the end of the day, Hoban said she feels this is all about the players. And for someone like Lily, who claims many of her teammates among her best friends, there is a family atmosphere around this team.
“I’m most looking forward to doing this with the people I love,” said Lily. “No. 1, my mom and sister, but also the girls. If I could choose the team, it would be this team we have. I love them so much, and also the fact that it’s so close to home. I’m looking forward to a whole bunch of people we know supporting us, and that should be really cool.”
It’s been a long journey for the team to get to this point, and it culminated in back-to-back 15-0 wins over Laurel-Nanticoke-Woodbridge on Tuesday, July 19, to earn their spot. The clinching run came around on an inside-the-park home run by Cierra Lewis to end the game.
“The play was actually close, but I knew the ump was going to say, ‘Safe,’” said Gracie of the winning run. “When he did, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is actually happening.’ And I just started smiling. I haven’t stopped smiling.”
The team celebrated by storming the field and jumping on Lewis on home plate, their spot in the Senior League Softball World Series secured.
“When everybody went out and we were dogpiling… that’s when it sunk in,” said Lily. “I was telling my mom that, when the lady was handing us our pins after the game, she handed us a pin for the World Series, and she said, ‘Welcome to the World Series.’ I was… Wow. This is crazy. I’m super-excited for it.”
Many of the girls have been targeting this event since they were young, just like Lily and Sarah. COVID-related restrictions canceled the Series the last two years, and much of the team was entering this year as their final shot, before they “age out.”
During a time when many elite players choose to focus on their travel-ball or school team commitments, Sarah Hoban is proud of her girls for staying true to their roots at Little League and chasing their dreams.
“My dad instilled something in me, and I think you see it with these girls, too,” said the coach. “As you grow in the sport of softball, don’t walk away from where it all started. I think a lot of times, girls get competitive and feel like they kind of grow out of Little League, but, like my dad said, this is where the love of the game started. Don’t forget where you came from. For all those players in college and the Olympics, I would pretty much guarantee it all started on a Little League field for them. I think it is important to not forget where it all started.”
The road ahead
While it’s a terrific and historic accomplishment to make it to the Senior League Softball World Series as the first Lower Sussex Little League representative, the focus now turns to the games themselves. And the Hobans, like the other families on the team, are looking forward to the challenge. Sarah Hoban said she believes they might just have the players to make a run at it.
“When I was talking with Coach Chad and Coach Ed about our lineups, we knew there was just so much talent here,” she said. “The really cool thing is that when we’re making our changes and handling our substitutions, we have 16 girls who are just so athletic and talented that we’re not worried about a ball getting hit anywhere on the field.
“It really is 16 girls who can play and are willing to do whatever it takes for the team. They are all team players who are willing to accept their role, whatever that role may be. And that’s really exciting, and nice to have.”
“I think we have the team,” said Lily Hoban. “I’m looking forward to playing.”
“It’s special,” said Gracie. “I think the best part about this is the girls that we’re with because even though I haven’t played on their travel-ball team, even as a little sister, I’ve always felt like I’ve been in this ‘family’ with them. And now I feel like it’s going to be kind of sad because it’s their last year, and I really hope we pull it off for them.”
Susan Lyons, the matriarch of this family, has been publisher of the Coastal Point’s “Homeplate” publication since the Series first landed in Roxana. It’s a collection of game coverage and photos from the Series that lands at the facility late in the week, and often goes home with the players and their families from around the world.
“Having the hometown team in the Series is something we’ve always hoped for in publishing it,” explained Lyons, “that we would really know the girls and their families, and something that we could do for the community. We’ve always done Homeplate basically to have a souvenir for everybody to take home with them. I think this year it’s a little different. It’s going to be a souvenir for us, too.”
The team is scheduled to begin their World Series journey on Monday, Aug. 1, with a 6 p.m. game on Layton Field against USA East. Their second game is slated to be on Tuesday, Aug. 2, against Southwest at 8 p.m. That one will be held on Lyons Field.
And they will no doubt have a dedicated fan cheering them on from high above.