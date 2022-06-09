The Surfrider Foundation’s Delaware chapter and Plastic Free Delaware are combining efforts this summer to raise public awareness about the environmental hazards of cigarette butts and to mitigate cigarette litter in Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island state parks.
To spread the word and educate the public, “Hold on to Your Butt” partners have planned a press event at the State Line Beach at Fenwick Avenue near Fenwick Island and 146th Street in Ocean City, Md., on June 11 at 10 a.m. They hope to educate and inspire the public and smokers to properly dispose of cigarette waste, and conserve and restore Delaware’s coastal ecosystem.
The kickoff was set to take place in conjunction with a Surfrider Foundation Delaware Chapter beach cleanup. Surfrider Foundation Delaware Chapter and Plastic Free Delaware are working with DNREC and with concerned citizens who are hoping to remove cigarette butt waste from the beaches.
Visit https://delaware.surfrider.org/hold-onto-your-butts/ for more information about the Hold on to Your Butt campaign.