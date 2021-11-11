Former students of the Indian Mission School, a one-room institute for Nanticoke children that opened 100 years ago, will share and relive memories from those days on Monday, Nov. 15, when an engraved metal historical marker is unveiled and erected there.
The dedication ceremony, open to the public, will be at 11 a.m. at the current Nanticoke Indian Center, at 27073 John J. Williams Highway (Route 24), Millsboro. The Indian Center was formerly the schoolhouse for about 35 students in first through eighth grades. It was open from the 1920s to 1960s.
“It’s gratifying for me because I attended that school from first to third grades, so I had some very memorable times growing up there and being in a one-room schoolhouse with several grades and one teacher,” said Bonnie Hall, who organized the dedication. She is a past Tribal Council member and chairwoman of the Nanticoke Indian Commemoration Committee.
“Over the years, our association has done an outstanding job of trying to keep the building up to date the best we can,” said Hall, adding that members of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe, school alumni, local and state legislators, business and community leaders, and guests have been invited to the event.
“One thing we treasure is in the back of the property is the original playground set with swings and a sliding board. It is still there. We have refurbished it over the years,” she said.
Hall said she likes to take her 5-year-old and 8-year-old grandsons there.
“I share stories with them about my days going to school there, and I ask them to try to imagine that many grades in one building. For me, it’s very personal. This is just another way for us to preserve our history, to be able to pass it down to the next generation. I am a strong believer you don’t know where you’re going if you don’t know where you’ve been,” she said.
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe has a capital campaign ongoing to pay for renovation of the center. A one-story, stucco structure with gable roof, the center was built around 1948, after the original school was destroyed by fire. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places on April 26, 1979.
“Once we are done with the renovations of that building, it is not going to look the same. I’m kind of torn. I know you have to move forward, but then how can you preserve the past? We are getting the dedication done now, before construction on the renovation starts,” she said, adding that a portion of the building will be preserved to resemble the old school days.