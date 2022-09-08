Heroes welcome here

The Barr family — Trisha, Hayden and J.B. — of Harrington, arrived in Bethany Beach on Monday, Sept. 5, to prepare for their roles as Warrior Beach Week ‘alumni.’ They first attended Warrior Beach Week in 2019 and returned this year in their new role, mentoring Very Important Families (VIFs). They will mentor the first-time participants in the week-long program through which wounded post-9/11 veterans and their families are treated to a beach vacation.