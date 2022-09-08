Heroes welcome here

When Operation SEAs the Day volunteers arrived at Mason-Dixon VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View on Monday to put up welcome signs for 25 wounded veterans and their families who were arriving in the area for Warrior Beach Week, torrential rains that had been rolling through stopped abruptly.
By the time the families began arriving at the waterfront facility, the driveway to the VFW was decorated with dozens of signs. Some had beach themes, some were red-, white-and-blue. All held messages that welcomed the families, wished them a great, relaxing week, and thanked them for their service.
Among those families were the Barrs — J.B., Trisha and Hayden.
The Harrrington family had actually arrived on Monday, Sept. 5, because this year, they are “alumni” of Warrior Beach Week. Their job is to help the Very Important Families — those coming to the beach retreat week for the first time — to get the most out of their time in the area.
The Barr family remembers vividly their own first experience with Warrior Beach Week, in 2019 — the last time the event was held before COVID-19 forced organizers to call it off in 2020 and 2021.
“Just coming into the drive, with all the support of the posters, and the flags. Trying to take all that in, and just feeling the welcome. It’s overwhelming,” J.B. Barr said. “Just with the love and support that they show. That was the first piece of trying to take it in,” he said.
Trisha Barr recalled her “sense of awe” when arriving at the VFW three years ago.
“Just like, ‘Wow, this is for him. Us.’ It’s very overwhelming.”
J.B. Barr retired from the U.S. Army out of Germany, he said, so “I just came back to Delaware, to live,” he recalled. “It was just, coming back on an airplane just like it was normal.”
But it was not normal, not for him and not for his family — not for several years. After serving “20 years and two days,” in the Army, including multiple tours to Iraq and a tour to Bosnia, he retired in 2009 as a first sergeant serving in a field artillery unit.
“I was responsible for a lot of the convoys back and forth — the logistical stuff,” Barr said. Or, as Trisha Barr explained it, “He was in charge of getting everybody back home safely.”
“Getting everybody back to Germany, back from theater” during the shutdown of a base in Iraq, “was our mission at that time,” J.B. Barr said.
For Hayden, now 16, his dad was overseas for the first four years of his life. For him, the first experience at Warrior Beach Week included breaking his foot in a fall from a bicycle — an experience that showed the Barr family just how committed Operation SEAs the Day is to caring for every person in every family who attends the retreat week.
Volunteers, Trisha said, made sure Hayden received immediate care, even accompanying the family to the Beebe Healthcare walk-in clinic in Millville. (That was before the South Coastal Emergency Department opened on Route 17.)
The caring and support also extended to other VIFs, including a veteran who lent Hayden his beach-equipped wheelchair so Hayden could attend the group bonfire.
“So he could still hang out with the kids and ride around,” Trisha Barr said. “That was amazing.”
J.B. Barr said he appreciated the support he got at Warrior Beach Week, but that it was also nice to see the support for his family.
“I know that I appreciate them,” he said of his family. “But for them to say, ‘Hey, this is a family thing, and here’s our appreciation.’ And show it,” he said.
One of the most memorable parts of the week for the Barr family was the parade from Sea Colony to the Freeman Arts Pavilion. Seeing all the people lining the route, south on Route 1 and west on Route 54 from Fenwick Island, Trisha Barr said, was “amazing.”
The Barrs said the activities planned for the veterans and their families made the experience even more remarkable. J.B. Barr said the therapeutic horseback riding excursion was particularly meaningful.
“That was the first time I’d been back on a horse since I was a kid and I got bucked off. So that was taking me out of my comfort zone.”
“I was proud of him,” said Trisha, who J.B. said is a much more experienced rider. “It was good for me to just do it, and to do it as a family,” he said.
J.B. added that he appreciated that Trisha was treated to a spa day, and that she could meet other spouses during the “caregiver coffee” times.
“It’s just a great time,” she said, “where other caregivers can get together, and laugh, cry… talk about things that most people wouldn’t understand,” she said.
“You can say things that you might not say in front of your spouse. You get a sense of ‘everybody’s going through the same thing,’ or ‘this person’s going through the same thing you are.’ You’re not alone. That’s a wonderful feeling.”
Trisha added that the caregiver coffee was also an opportunity to learn about resources for veterans and their families that she wouldn’t otherwise know about. She said that since their family never lived on a military base, “There were no resources for me. I didn’t know. There was nobody to help me.”
Finally, she said, seven years after J.B.’s retirement, they began to be connected to resources to help with his post-traumatic stress disorder. After that, the couple said, they began to be able to “network” to find more resources, and that led to their attendance at the 2019 Warrior Beach Week.
This year, the Barrs are staying in a Sea Colony condo and hope to “give back” to other families what they received during their own first time at Warrior Beach Week. As one of five alumni families, they will help some of the 20 VIFs to feel all the support they did when they arrived three years ago.
At the welcome ceremony on Tuesday, a volunteer handed Trisha a bag with things the families assigned to them would need for the week. The most important item: “dog tags” identifying each of them as VIFs, so that the community can recognize them and greet them accordingly, and so they will receive all the benefits available to them at area businesses, which have donated goods and services to the families for the week.
“These are like the keys to the city,” Trisha said of the dog tags — and Hayden was already wearing his own.
J.B. said the couple connected with their VIFs about a week before arriving for Warrior Beach week, just to allay any anxieties they might be feeling about the new experience.
“Just being that person that’s already experienced it,” he said, “that can share some of our own experiences,” particularly as someone with PTSD. “Just to have them come in here with an open mind and know that the people that are here will take care of you,” he said.
Coming back as alumni, J.B. said, gives him and his family another chance to “network and reset” with other families like themselves.
“It’s an honor to say yes,” to the opportunity to mentor other families, he said. “When I retired, I retired taking care of soldiers,” he said. “I still have that mentality, even though I need it for myself.”
Barr said coming down the drive to the VFW this week and seeing the welcome signs, “It was just a sense of, you know, being home.”
The public is being encouraged to show their support for the veterans during the welcome parade, which departs from Sea Colony at 4:15 p.m. sharp Friday, Sept. 9, traveling south on Route 1, then turning west on Route 54 in Fenwick Island. (This is a slight change in time from previous years. Organizers said the shift is necessary due to a wedding that afternoon at Bayside.)
Supporters will be all along the route, waving flags and holding signs of support and welcome. The veterans will travel in school buses adorned with Warrior Beach Week signs, and will be escorted by law enforcement and emergency services vehicles.
After arriving at the Freeman Arts Pavilion, the families will have dinner and will be treated to a performance by singer Brett Young. Tickets are still available for the show for the general public as well.