The Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club is now accepting applications for community grants.
The club awards grants once a year to non-profit organizations serving Georgetown and Millsboro.
The grants are underwritten each year by the club’s signature Flags for Heroes fundraising project, which takes place every spring. The project honors military veterans and culminates with American flags displayed on The Circle in Georgetown, at the DelTech campus in Georgetown and at four locations in Millsboro.
Organizations seeking grants can download guidelines and the application form from the Delaware Community Foundation’s website at https://delcf.org/grants/.
Grants are awarded to programs that serve the Georgetown and Millsboro areas and typically range between $500 and $2,500.
Beneficiaries must be IRS-recognized tax-exempt non-profit organizations. Funds will be distributed to organizations that support:
- Programs that assist the disadvantaged, or
- Community-service endeavors.
Individuals, political associations or candidates, organizations that provide funding to other organizations or agencies, or organizations that discriminate by race, creed, gender, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability or national origin, are not eligible.
Groups seeking money to run bricks-and-mortar facilities or to pay for building and construction projects do not qualify.
Grant applications must be completed in full; incomplete applications will not be considered.
Recommendations for awards are made by the club’s grant committee, and the club’s Board of Directors, at its sole discretion, will make the final decisions on awarding the grants.
Grant recipients will be required to submit a brief report within one year. Grants will be awarded on a one-time-only basis. Organizations may submit a new application in subsequent years.
The deadline for applications is Nov. 30. For more information, contact the Southern Delaware office of the Delaware Community Foundation at (302) 856-4393.