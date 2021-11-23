U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm traveled to Delaware recently to announce that the U.S. Department of Energy’s Home Performance with Energy Star program has retrofitted 1 million U.S. homes with energy efficiency measures, saving consumers more than $7.7 billion in energy costs and generated homegrown “green-collar” jobs.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate this national achievement with Secretary Granholm today as we recognize this home and the 9,000 others Energize Delaware has upgraded across the state,” said Tony DePrima, executive director of Energize Delaware. “The $11.6 million in rebates homeowners received made these upgrades affordable, and now they’re reaping the benefits on their energy bills to the tune of $2 million each year.”
Since its inception, Energize Delaware’s Home Performance with Energy Star program has helped many Delawareans save money and increase their home comfort.
“DOE’s Home Performance with Energy Star program has helped 1 million homeowners make energy-savings improvements at an affordable price,” Granholm said. “With the president’s bipartisan infrastructure deal’s historic investments in energy efficiency and weatherization, we will ensure more Americans can benefit from cleaner air, more resilient homes and lower energy bills.”
The announcement was made with U.S. Sen. Tom Carper and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt- Rochester (both D-Del.) at the home of Javier Paula in New Castle. Since her home assessment, Paula will save an estimated $400 annually, or about 17.5 percent of her annual energy costs.
After the energy assessment and installs, Paula said, “Wthin the first month, I had the lowest electric bill I have ever seen after living in this house for over 14 years.”
“The cleanest energy is the energy we never have to use,” said Carper. “It’s great to welcome Secretary Granholm in Delaware as we celebrate the programs that save consumers like Javier on energy costs. Energy efficiency and climate resilience are baked into our bipartisan infrastructure bill.”
“We know that investing in energy efficiency is one of the fastest and most effective ways to reduce carbon emissions and help fight the climate crisis,” said Blunt-Rochester. “That’s why the Energy Star program is such an important tool to help Delawareans weatherize and make their homes more energy-efficient.
The Department of Energy administers the national home improvement program in collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to ensure that the nation sees improvement in the energy efficiency of single-family and low-rise multifamily homes.
Homeowners in Delaware can participate in the Home Performance with Energy Star program by calling 1-877-524-1339 or by visiting https://www.energizedelaware.org/residential/home-performance-with-energy-star/
Energize Delaware and its group of partners work together to help Delaware residents realize the value of reducing their carbon footprint and energy bills through weatherization, Home Performance with Energy Star program, financing solar and other energy efficiency measures.