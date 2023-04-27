A rally attended by about two dozen supporters on The Circle in Georgetown last week, to bring attention to domestic violence, was just the beginning of Patricia Rickman’s effort to continue fighting the problem, which she said is underreported in the LGBTQ+ community she is part of.
“The rally was very successful. Now, my plan is advocacy for others in this situation. I’m going to move in that direction,” said the 50-year-old Long Neck businesswoman, who said she was a victim of domestic violence in a four-year same-sex relationship.
A year since her last contact with her offender, who allegedly verbally abused her, choked her, threatened and detained her, making her fear for her life, she said she is still worried about her safety and always on alert, while being concerned about possible bias in Family Court.
“My offender used the Family Court to try to weaponize and continue to threaten and used the court system to continue to abuse me as the victim. She filed a Protection From Abuse order twice, and both times she recorded the mediation live on social media, which was against the rules with Family Court.
“She also threatened me, asking me to bring items to the courthouse or she would smear my name within the community, which my offender did, along with abusing the system to try and gain financially and with material things. I was threatened while my offender was a fugitive of the law that she would move out of the country and change her name if I sent her $13,000.
“She threatened me, saying, ‘If you give me $13,000, I will drop everything and move to a different country and change my name and never harm you,’” Rickman told the Coastal Point, adding that she refused to comply.
Also speaking at the rally on Friday, April 21, was nurse practitioner Krista Henshaw, who said she was abused in her relationship and often went to work with bruises that she tried to explain with excuses. She urged all victims to “get out and get help.”
Jacqueline Sterbach, founder of What Is Your Voice, a domestic violence service based in Lewes, explained that she was a successful businesswoman in charge of a national magazine by day, “but when I got home and pulled in my driveway, I was terrified” of her abuser.
“I tried to get help, but I was told they couldn’t help me because I made too much money,” she said, so she started What Is Your Voice to work with victims. She also established a hotline for those in crisis, which can be reached at (302) 467-3310.
“We carry something powerful for change, and we have to break the stigma,” Sterbach said.
Rickman, who is currently writing a book about her ordeal, said her offender has been to court several times, including when she pleaded guilty to stalking, terroristic threats and harassment. The last time, her sentence was three years in prison, suspended, and Level 3 home confinement with an ankle bracelet, Rickman said.
Even though she pleaded guilty, Rickman said, she managed to get a protective order against Rickman, testifying in court that Rickman followed and filmed her and that she felt threatened.
Rickman adamantly denies those allegations and said she was astonished her offender could claim she felt threatened, considering that she herself allegedly drove into Rickman’s private residential community, filming, past her house, then texted a mutual friend and said she wanted the crab pot she noticed outside.
“How scared must she have been to come to my house? It’s all lies,” Rickman said, adding that, in court, she felt she was not allowed to speak and the commissioner did not want to hear the voicemail she had ready to share.
Rickman said she would like to see a domestic violence task force in Sussex County to “help to eliminate offenders using the PFA Family Court system to further abuse their victims.”
The experience has caused Rickman, the mother of three daughters and owner of Serendipitous: Your Spiritual Oasis Awaits You, to be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. She has flashbacks of being screamed at and abused, and certain locations and situations trigger frightening memories, she said.