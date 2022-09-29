Georgetown Mayor Bill West finds it upsetting that disagreements continue among town council members about whether the Georgetown Historical Society should receive funding from the Town, considering that a Confederate flag flies outside its doors.
The bickering is an embarrassment to the county seat of Sussex, the mayor said this week. Georgetown should be a popular destination, a place for a pub where lawyers unwind after working all day and families enjoy dinner, a town sought out for its history and variety of ethnic restaurants, he said.
“All this arguing — it isn’t good for Georgetown,” West told the Coastal Point mid-week, in the midst of controversy after three council members contacted each other and subsequently signed a check for $24,750 to the Georgetown Historical Society, after that payment had been voided by the mayor.
West said the three are now being investigated by the Delaware Attorney General’s Office for allegedly violating the Freedom of Information Act, because they allegedly met privately and “constructed a quorum.”
At the July council meeting, by unanimous vote, the council had agreed to the funding, but West later learned that all requests for Town funding had to be made by April each year, before the upcoming year’s budget was discussed, and may not be made as late in the year as July. Then, requests must be discussed by a committee whose members decide what organizations are granted funds and in what amount.
Finding that that procedure hadn’t be followed, he voided the check. But it was picked up at town hall by one of the council members, and the other two signed it. It was then delivered to the Georgetown Historical Society.
Now, West says the three — Councilwomen Angela Townsend and Sue Barlow and Councilman Penuel Barrett — cannot be trusted.
“They feel that, if they discuss a matter, even though they were not together in one room at a meeting to vote on it, it isn’t a violation. But if you construct a meeting, and say, ‘I’ll meet you to sign a check,’ then you sign it, that is a constructive quorum. They got written up by the state’s Department of Justice for that,” the mayor said.
Neither Townsend, Barlow nor Barrett could be reached by the Coastal Point, but Townsend told another news agency that no decisions were made in private and that, despite accusations against her, she would not have jeopardized the check by not following rules. She has said she supports allowing the Confederate flag to fly, because that is what her constituents want.
“No, no. These three went against the Department of Justice,” West said.
“The three of them said, ‘We are going to let the museum have the check.’ They can’t be trusted. That is what is happening right now, and we are waiting for the Department of Justice to sanction them or do something. This is uncalled-for. These three, they have given money outside of the code,” West said.
The three council members have traditionally voted together, while the fifth council member, Christina Diaz-Malone, “usually goes along with me,” the mayor said.
“We’ve never had this problem. Anybody who comes in and wants money, we give it to them with no problem at all. But when this came up and people saw what it was for, with that Confederate flag flying, that’s when it started.
“I am disappointed in the council,” said West, who has been mayor since 2014.
“It’s been this way for two years. They have not listened. One of them has not had a meeting with the town manager, as is required, and he has been on the council something like one and a half years. He is not sitting with the town manager, and he is basing decisions on another council member about what should be done,” West said.
That councilman, Barrett, could not be reached for comment.
“It all goes back to racism, because you go in the museum — where is the African American part of the museum? There isn’t one. Where is the part of the museum for the Indian community? There is nothing there. It’s all white, and it’s got to stop.
“We used to be a destination town, because of everything we have, the different foods in town. But some people just fight everything. They wanted to fight the new family court. They said, ‘It’s too big’ and ‘We’re ruining Main Street.’ By building a new family court, we can bring Main Street back,” the mayor said.
“Let me tell you, there is a mess of hatred out there.”