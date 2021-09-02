A check for $54,000 will be donated to the ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter in memory of 59-year-old Wayne “J.R.” Cropper, who died of ALS, a debilitating disease, on Feb. 19.
Organized by his wife, Kim, family members and employees of the Gulls Way campground near Dagsboro, which Cropper and his wife owned, the fundraiser was held on Aug. 20 and 21.
“All the local businesses knew J.R. well. He graduated from Indian River schools, so he was a local,” Kim Cropper explained. “All his friends, everybody, got together at the campground and we had a big success with our benefit.
“I organized it with the office help — Shelly, Donna — plus my sister-in-law Marie, security who works for Gulls Way, a lot of campers volunteered to help. J.R. And I had one son, Keith — he was here, and our grandson, Kannon, helped. It was great to see all the support,” she said.
The hundreds of people who attended enjoyed a color run and walk, entertainment by the Dustin Showers Band, 50/50 raffle, concessional-stand foods including hotdogs, hamburgers and french fries, and barbecued chicken halves prepared by members of the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department.
Those who ran or walked paid a $25 registration fee, and received T-shirts and other items in gift bags.
There was a silent auction with 52 gift baskets, live auction, cornhole tournament, face-painting and Rita’s Italian Ice.
Kim Cropper said that after her husband’s death she wanted to help with funding “to get resources for ALS so they can try to find a cure and medicine for this disease.”
“For ALS, there is not much funding,” she explained. “I thought I needed to do something. My husband was real active, but his disease progressed really, really quick. In September 2020, he started complaining of a backache. He had tenderness in his back, but he was a hard worker, always lifting, farming. He did the campground. He did a lot of physical work. He just thought he injured his back.
“He ended up going to chiropractors, to pain management, but there was nothing significant with the vertebrae. Then he started having leg weakness. When we do winterizing in October, he could no longer walk the park, so he rode on a golf cart. We thought he pinched a nerve,” she said.
Since there is no specific test for ALS, doctors test for other ailments and rule them out in order to diagnose ALS. One test shocked his nerves to see how long it took his brain to trigger a response, his widow recalled.
“With this disease, the brain quits telling the muscles how to react. We found out he had ALS in December, two days after Christmas. He had just mild discomfort, but by December he was in a wheelchair and he wasn’t going to get better. He was able to talk until mid-January, then he started writing. He died on Feb. 19,” she said.
If Cropper knew a fundraiser had been planned just for him, she said with a slight laugh, “He would probably be surprised.”
“He was kind of a quiet person. He wouldn’t think we would all do something this big for him. But he was very well-liked.”